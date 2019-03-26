Origis Energy Selects AlsoEnergy as its Enterprise Management Platform for Solar PV and Storage

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlsoEnergy, a leader in renewable energy software solutions, has been selected by Origis Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Origis Energy USA, as its management technology platform across a current asset portfolio of over 1 GW. Origis Services serves the rapidly expanding U.S. solar and energy storage market with full scope operations, maintenance and asset management services. The enterprise solution from AlsoEnergy will deliver end-to-end visibility, analytics and control over an expected project pipeline of over 10 GW and integrates solar monitoring, CMMS, financial asset management, and SCADA functionality.

“As one of North America’s leading solar developers, Origis is committed to delivering the highest performing projects to our customers,” said Michael Eyman, Managing Director of Origis Services. “This demands that we continually innovate across our operations. Our partnership with AlsoEnergy provides us with a technology platform that spans operations and management, global sales, and customer service with a fully integrated solution, streamlining our processes and helping us to effectively manage our project portfolio.”

The Origis fleet will be the most recent multi-national portfolio to standardize on the AlsoEnergy Platform for monitoring, CMMS, asset management, and SCADA. The end-to-end solution will be fully integrated across Origis’ enterprise including CMMS integration with Fiix.

“We are honored that Origis Energy has selected AlsoEnergy as its technology partner,” said Robert Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer of AlsoEnergy. “As portfolios expand in both size and complexity, the need for a unified technology platform that establishes an enterprise-wide single version of the truth, streamlines workflows and optimizes total enterprise performance has become one of the most critical components for success. Designed for extensibility and composed of best-in-class hardware and software components, our PowerTrack Platform has been developed specifically to address the demands of the multi-organization solar market. This, combined with the experience and expertise that we have developed across over 193,000 sites worldwide, allows us to help Origis enhance operational efficiencies, reduce costs and improve overall performance across their entire operation.”

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is Powering the Solar Revolution with custom clean energy solutions for utility, commercial and public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in more than 100 projects worldwide totaling over 1.6 gigawatts to date of developed solar and energy storage capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar and energy storage development, financing, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations, maintenance and asset management for investors and clean energy consumers in the US.

More information at www.OrigisEnergy.com.

About AlsoEnergy

AlsoEnergy provides complete solutions for monitoring, control, and management of distributed energy assets. Solutions include fully integrated software, hardware, and professional services covering the project lifecycle. AlsoEnergy has combined forces with US-based residential monitoring leaders Locus Energy as well as German-based SCADA pioneers skytron energy, forming a global market leader with over 30GW monitored at more than 193,000 sites worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com