Ichor Medical Systems Announces Collaboration and Research License Agreement with AstraZeneca to Develop DNA-based Monoclonal Antibody Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ichor® Medical Systems, Inc. (Ichor) announced today that it has entered into a collaboration and research license agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE, SSE, NYSE: AZN) for the development and clinical assessment of plasmid DNA constructs. The plasmids will encode monoclonal antibodies developed by AstraZeneca and will be delivered using Ichor’s TriGrid® Delivery System. Under the terms of the agreement, Ichor will receive upfront and annual payments along with development milestones.

The development and optimization of in vivo expression of DNA-encoded antibodies delivered by the TriGrid is a particularly attractive product strategy in the recombinant monoclonal antibody market. Utilizing this approach, the TriGrid platform works to deliver DNA-encoding monoclonal antibodies directly into a person, after which that person’s own cells can begin to manufacture the antibodies.

“We are very excited to be working alongside AstraZeneca in this burgeoning field. Our goal is ultimately to increase access to antibody therapies for a wide range of disease indications affecting diverse global populations, thereby expanding new patient markets,” said Ichor CEO Bob Bernard.

Ichor’s patented TriGrid system uses electroporation, a potent delivery method in which brief electrical pulses are applied to a target tissue to facilitate entry of plasmid DNA into cells, resulting in high expression of genes encoded on the plasmid. The TriGrid has been utilized in numerous clinical studies of prophylactic and therapeutic DNA vaccines. Improved vaccine potency with TriGrid delivery versus conventional injection, as well as induction of antibody and T cell responses, has been demonstrated in humans.

