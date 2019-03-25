Apple Relaunches News Service with Exclusive ESSENCE Content Featuring April Issue Cover Star Issa Rae

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESSENCE, the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women, was one of five media companies highlighted during Apple’s livestream announcement today of Apple News+, its new subscription service.

During Apple’s highly anticipated presentation, ESSENCE was front in center during the tech company’s exclusive reveal of ESSENCE’s upcoming April issue celebration of diverse beauty featuring the stunning Issa Rae on its print and digital covers. The Apple News+ relaunch comes right as ESSENCE comes one month after ESSENCE launched its first-ever digital cover, inspiring conversations around young and fresh talent whose accomplishments transcend the pages we can touch.

“ESSENCE has been working with the Apple team on this exciting launch showcasing our stunning cover star Issa Rae, in addition to our exciting beauty feature package—all shot by Black female photographers,” said ESSENCE’s Chief Content & Creative Officer MoAna Luu. “This launch presented us with the perfect opportunity to convey the important message of diversity and inclusion in media. ESSENCE is changing the landscape with the addition of our new video cover element as part of this launch. This was a groundbreaking opportunity for us and we know that our audience will agree.”

ESSENCE’s Chief Digital Officer Darline Jean sees a whole new audience, and increased engagement on the horizon, for the brand after partnering with Apple’s immersive magazine service. She states: “Apple News+ is a dynamic way for ESSENCE to engage our core audience with our robust content. It also helps us to attract new followers and broaden our reach on a global scale.”

For $10 a month, Apple News+ subscribers can get access to approximately 500 magazine titles for their entire family. The first month, however, is free. For more on Apple News+, click here.

In ESSENCE’s cover story Awkward Awesome Black Girl, the star of the upcoming film Little retraces her journey to feeling beautiful while shooting her ESSENCE cover in New Orleans. She tells ESSENCE: “I’ve definitely thought about middle school me looking through magazines and being perfectly content with the fact that my face wasn’t going to be used to sell makeup; that wasn’t my future…I just didn’t imagine that…”

ESSENCE’s April issue hits newsstands on Friday, March 29th. For more on this issue, visit ESSENCE.com.

