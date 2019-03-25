Jenne, Inc. Named by FatPipe Networks as its Newest Distribution Partner for Software-Defined Networking

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a value-added technology distributor and master agent, has been named by FatPipe Networks as its newest distribution partner. By partnering with FatPipe, Jenne is expanding its reach and offerings in the software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) space.

As the inventor and holder of multiple patents for software-defined networks that support wide area connectivity and hybrid WANs, FatPipe has delivered over 10,000 successful deployments and provides Jenne partners with compatible solutions to enhance network connectivity, security, applications and cloud service offerings. FatPipe Networks products have been deployed hand-in-hand with nearly every networking technology—ranging from interoperating with numerous fire walls and routers, to service chaining with WAN optimization appliances using any service provider for nearly any application—including compatible products from Avaya, AT&T, Extreme Networks and RingCentral.

"As one of the market's most advanced WAN path controllers, FatPipe expands Jenne's reach into the WAN space, while providing a perfect complement to our partners' solutions offerings," said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing. “We are pleased to be partnering with FatPipe and adding the company's software-defined SD-WAN optimization solutions to our expanding portfolio for our value-added resellers, MSPs and security integrators.”

Commenting for FatPipe: "Jenne and FatPipe Networks share a strong commitment to delivering cloud-ready solutions that help our mutual partners drive recurring revenues and growth," said Ms. Sanch Datta, president and CTO, FatPipe Networks. "The addition of FatPipe SD-WAN solutions into the Jenne networking and cloud offerings represents a milestone simplifying the ordering and managing of FatPipe solutions for partners."

FatPipe's SD-WAN solutions simplify multi-vendor interoperability and include key features that transcend WAN failures to maintain business continuity, including zero-touch branch deployment, hybrid WAN connectivity, tuned application performance, easy integration, granular network visibility, multi-path security, secure full mesh VPN connectivity and flexible centralized policy deployments.

About FatPipe Networks

FatPipe Networks invented the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software, or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 10 U.S. patents and more than 180 technology claims related to multipath, software-defined networking and selective encryption of broadband networks. FatPipe technology provides the world’s best intra-corporate wide area network solutions that transcend Internet and other network failures to maintain business continuity and high transmission security. FatPipe, with several thousand customers, has offices in the United States and around the world, and more than 700 resellers worldwide including almost all national resellers in the US.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Jive, Konftel, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Plantronics, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.