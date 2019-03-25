Stop and Shop Now Featuring Dunkin’ Coffee Thins™

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tierra Nueva, the Miami-based coffee technology company majority owned by ProspEquity Partners, today announced the placement of Dunkin’ Coffee Thins™ on Stop and Shop grocery store shelves nationwide.

The rich, creamy confectionery treats are made using whole Dunkin’ coffee beans crafted into silky-smooth, edible squares that are combined with other natural ingredients. The edible thins offer a convenient and delicious burst of caffeine in two beloved Dunkin’ flavors: Original Blend and Caramel.

Stop and Shop was founded in 1914 by the Rabinowitz family in Somerville, Mass., who grew a single mom-and-pop store into a modern self-service household name supermarket with more than 400 stores throughout New York, New England and New Jersey. Their mission focuses on retaining the classic American dream while keeping up with new products and technology to remain a leader in the retail grocery industry. Store associates come from a wide variety of diverse backgrounds to reflect community culture.

“We are confident that placement of Dunkin’ Coffee Thins™ in the Stop and Shop system will generate impressive new revenues for the company, while offering its cherished customers an anytime-coffee flavored treat they will enjoy on the go, in the office, at home or during leisure times,” said Matthew Insolia, CSO of Tierra Nueva. “Our strategy to reach tens of millions of American consumers with this unique product is unfolding as planned.”

Dunkin’ Coffee Thins™ are also available in CVS, Publix Super Markets, Market Basket, HyVee, Giant Eagle (select stores), Southeastern Grocers, Safeway Northern California, Boxed.com, Amazon.com, Ross Stores, Gordman’s and other major retail outlets soon to be announced.

ABOUT TIERRA NUEVA AND MAJORITY STAKEHOLDER PROSPEQUITY PARTNERS

ProspEquity Partners (PEP), the Tampa, Fla.-based emerging private equity firm building shareowner value through conscious capitalism and a dedication to people and local communities, owns a majority stake in Tierra Nueva. The partnership between PEP’s world-class operational executive expertise and ecosystem of strategic partners and advisors and Tierra Nueva’s industry-leading coffee product development team is launching a coffee revolution that will rapidly scale Tierra Nueva’s worldwide market penetration.

“The continued expansion of Tierra Nueva’s Dunkin’-branded Coffee Thins™ throughout the U.S. retail market is a key objective in ProspEquity Partners’ and Tierra Nueva’s global strategy to create a new coffee experience that will drive significant consumer demand and solid returns for our business partners,” commented Christopher D. Ramonetti, managing partner and chief executive officer of ProspEquity Partners, and Tierra Nueva board chair.