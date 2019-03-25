New Continuum Data Centers Announces the Relocation of the ISI Communications Network Core to Its West Chicago Facility

WEST CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Data center owner and operator New Continuum Holdings Corporation, which operates New Continuum Data Centers (“New Continuum”) (http://www.newcontinuum.net) and United Internet Exchange, LLC (“United IX”) (http://www.unitedix.net), is pleased to announce that ISI Communications, Inc. (“ISI”) (https://www.isicweb.com/) has relocated its network core and primary critical service functions to New Continuum’s West Chicago facility. ISI leverages connections to United IX in the facility to optimize IP and transport traffic routing for its customers in rural northern and western Illinois communities.

ISI has been serving the regional community within the same business park as New Continuum for over 10 years, bringing advanced fiber optic services to government agencies, institutions and local businesses. By utilizing United IX, ISI is uniquely able to deliver cost savings and efficient traffic routing from the closest possible location to its customer base. The companies also announced a joint marketing agreement to provide seamless service delivery of colocation and network connectivity across the companies’ product portfolios.

New Continuum is a leader in defining next generation, multi-tenant data center services. Its flagship data center in West Chicago is engineered for maximum flexibility, providing ample power redundancy and cooling to maximize server density. Adding to its service capabilities is the facility’s rich connectivity options and optimal traffic routing enabled through its partnership with United IX, a network neutral software-enabled interconnection platform.

“We are excited to welcome ISI and its customers to our facility,” comments New Continuum Chairman & CEO Eli D. Scher. “ISI has a unique network reach, that combined with our capabilities, can deliver true value in an edge compute model.”

“We are equally excited by the potential of this combination. ISI’s on-net communities and businesses can now easily access New Continuum’s complementary infrastructure services,” Dan Howard, Managing Partner of ISI, added. “With ISI’s reach on existing fiber optic infrastructure and New Continuum’s rich ecosystem of service providers, our customers will be able to take advantage of carrier hotel-like interconnection in the western Chicago suburbs.”

To learn more about ISI, visit: https://www.isicweb.com/. To learn more about New Continuum’s colocation services, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656.

About ISI Communications, Inc.

ISI is the premium provider of fiber optic, high performance networking solutions in Northern Illinois. ISI delivers customized solutions to our customers in health care, financial services, commercial enterprise, cloud infrastructure, government, education, and other SMB enterprises. Our goal is to increase the reach of optical based IP communications and connectivity for Northern Illinois Enterprises and Organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.isicweb.com/, or call 800-505-4742.

About New Continuum Data Centers

New Continuum Data Centers (“NCDC”) is a multi-tenant data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000-square-foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum’s products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net). New Continuum’s 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To learn more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656.