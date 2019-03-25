Catalyst Marketing Agency Wins Jumping Fences, Inc. Account

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Catalyst, a Denver marketing agency, today announced that Jumping Fences, Inc., an event management company, has hired them for advertising and marketing services. These services include building and executing customer acquisition campaigns composed of paid digital search, display and social media advertising.

Jumping Fences, Inc. is an event management company located in San Francisco, California. They produce the San Francisco Marathon and the Berkeley Half Marathon, along with other athletic events.

Melissa Faukner, marketing executive for Jumping Fences, stated, “I have worked with Catalyst Marketing Agency in the past, so I know and trust them to be responsive to our needs, provide strategic leadership and deliver exceptional work. They have our goals in mind at all times and are laser-focused on helping us achieve success.”

“We’re thrilled to help build and execute Jumping Fences’ customer acquisition strategies to drive even more participants to renowned events like the San Francisco Marathon,” said Gem Swartz, partner at Catalyst. “These events are unique and special to California where I grew up, and I look forward to our partnership with Jumping Fences.”

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a full-service marketing agency that provides you with an experienced, curated team to support your marketing needs. We fill in the gaps for marketing teams of all sizes, and provide the strategic guidance to grow your business.