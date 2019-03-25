See RTLS Leader and Innovator Sonitor® at AHCW19 - Booth DZ33

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonitor Technologies Inc., the first and only provider of ultrasound technology for Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS), will be exhibiting at the 2019 Australian Health Care Week (AHCW) Conference and Exhibition, March 27-28, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. AHCW is the largest HealthCare event in the Southern Hemisphere and the largest gathering of healthcare professionals in Australia.

Sonitor thrives on RTLS innovation and pushing technology limits. Whether it’s consistently and reliably delivering accuracy from zone to chair level with its Sense technology or with its newest breakthrough technology, Forkbeard, Sonitor is at the forefront of innovation. Compatible with iOS, Android and Windows, Forkbeard transforms smart devices (phones, tablets, etc.) to ‘be the tag’ and delivers 100 times more accuracy then BLE (Bluetooth® Low Energy) enabling wayfinding and workflow applications with unprecedented accuracy. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to experience Sonitor’s technologies through live and interactive demonstrations.

“We are excited about attending AHCW as this is the first time our technology will be demonstrated publicly in the Asia Pacific region. This event will provide us with the opportunity to provide live demonstrations that showcase the positive impact our unique, ultrasound-based technology will have on both healthcare and aged-care facilities today and in the future,” said Murray Robinson, Vice-President - Asia and Pacific, Sonitor Technologies, Inc. “We have had a tremendous response to Forkbeard since our market introduction at HIMMS2018. Healthcare industry leaders confirm that this is a major technology breakthrough that will help transform healthcare and other markets.”

Powered by Sonitor’s open integration RTLS platform, Sense and Forkbeard are complementary technologies that integrate with a wide variety of leading third-party software solutions and smart devices significantly enhancing use cases such as asset management, patient flow, workflow, nurse call, wayfinding as well as staff and patient assist.

About Sonitor

Sonitor® is the leading provider and innovator of accurate and reliable ultrasound-based Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and Indoor Positioning Systems (IPS). As the first and only company to use proprietary ultrasound technology as the primary technology for indoor positioning, Sonitor’s Sense™ and Forkbeard™ platforms work seamlessly together to help users accurately navigate indoor environments and determine the real-time location of people, smart devices (phones, laptop, tablets, etc.) and moveable equipment. Deployable across hospitals, clinics, hotels, airports, restaurants and more around the world, Sonitor’s technology can increase productivity, reduce costs and improve personal experiences and the quality of life. Visit www.sonitor.com.