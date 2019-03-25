atEvent Collaborates with Marketo to Extend Account-Based Marketing Capabilities to Event Marketing

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--atEvent, a leading business-to-business event lead management solution, has joined LaunchPoint by Marketo, an Adobe company, as part of the Innovate partner program. With this integration, atEvent deepens its relationship with Marketo to provide customers seamless post-event lead syncing and automated personalized follow-up. In addition, the collaboration will allow Marketo users to easily incorporate account-based marketing (ABM) capabilities into their event strategy by using atEvent to engage with targeted accounts and prospects before, during, and after events in a personalized way.

“We are excited to be a part of the LaunchPoint Innovate partner program and bring event marketing innovation to savvy marketing professionals,” said Uzair Dada, atEvent CEO. “We are in the business of redefining event lead management and are thrilled to extend ABM capabilities to events and allow our customers to qualify, engage, and drive personalized follow-up to their targeted prospects and accounts.”

Since implementing its Marketo integration in 2015, atEvent has continued to innovate how enterprises capture and manage leads at events. Marketo customers can now identify and connect with target accounts at events, and intelligently drive personalized follow-up from within Marketo, accelerating sales velocity and increasing event ROI.

“Events continue to be a key part of an enterprise’s integrated marketing strategy,” said Shai Alfandary, global head of ISVs and LaunchPoint ecosystem, Adobe. “We’re pleased to welcome atEvent as an Innovate partner to give our customers a unified solution for event lead management.”

About atEvent

atEvent’s enterprise-class B2B event lead management solution redefines event lead management. atEvent’s easy-to-use mobile lead capture app allows event reps to scan badges and multilingual business cards, add custom qualifying information, and sync the data directly to Marketo and other Marketing Automation and CRM systems for immediate and personalized follow-up. Our robust intelligence platform provides detailed insights on event performance to drive ABM strategies and event ROI.

Learn more at www.at-event.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.