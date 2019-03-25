Tempo Automation Announces Contract with Lockheed Martin

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempo Automation, the world’s fastest electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), today announces a contract agreement with global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

“We’re entering a new era of growth, and the future of electronic design at Lockheed Martin is digital,” said Jeff Wilcox, Lockheed Martin’s vice president of Enterprise Transformation. “We chose to work with Tempo Automation because they have focused their technology from the beginning to embrace software automation on both the front- and back-end, intended to create a digital thread from design to delivery.”

Tempo Automation’s proprietary software connects customer engagement, price quoting, order processing, parts sourcing, factory operations, and shipment of finished PCB assemblies. The result of Tempo’s secure and automated processes is that high complexity printed circuit board assemblies are quoted, built, and delivered in days instead of the weeks that are standard in the industry. Tempo’s customer base is able to reduce the timeline—from concept to prototype to product launch—and gain key insights throughout the manufacturing process, resulting in superior technology in finished products.

“Tempo Automation believes that customers with the stature of advanced technology leaders, like Lockheed Martin, validate our technology as the fastest and most reliable PCBA prototyping partner for high complexity designs and as an enabler for rapid innovation,” said Jeff McAlvay, CEO of Tempo Automation. “Through our unbroken digital thread, between the design files of electrical engineers and all the processes on our factory floor, Lockheed Martin will benefit from having total transparency over their PCBA orders and will also gain key insights that can be applied to their development process, ultimately creating better products, faster.”

“The flight line is our center of gravity—it’s where we are delivering integrated sustainment capabilities to ensure our customers’ aircraft are mission-ready anytime and anywhere,” said Ken Merchant, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s F-22 program. “We look forward to working with Tempo Automation and their agile hardware development to further increase levels of precision, predictability, and speed, as well as to share new ideas to help drive forward the future of manufacturing.”

Another first in the industry, Tempo’s real-time order tracker allows customers to see exactly where in the manufacturing process their PCBAs are at any time, delivering a level of transparency and predictability not previously possible. Transforming the way technology manufacturers bring new products to market, Tempo brings new levels of speed, precision, and innovation to the marketplace.

To learn more, please visit www.tempoautomation.com.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation is the world’s fastest electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of printed circuit board assemblies. Tempo is changing the way electronics are developed by optimizing the process of creating prototypes with new levels of speed, precision, and transparency. Tempo’s San Francisco-based connected factory is powered by proprietary automation software, creating an unbroken digital thread from design to delivery, enabling hardware developers to innovate faster. Tempo’s investors include Lux Capital, Point72 Ventures, Uncork Capital, Bolt, Industry Ventures, Golden Seeds, Draper Associates, Dolby Family Ventures, Cendana, OS Fund, AME, and Incite Ventures. The company was founded in 2013. For more information, please visit: http://www.tempoautomation.com and follow @tempoautomation.