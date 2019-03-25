McLane Foodservice and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen End Their Restaurant Distribution Relationship

TEMPLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, announced that McLane Foodservice and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have mutually agreed to end their restaurant distribution relationship, effective July 2019.

McLane has been supplying the southern California, Arizona and southern Nevada geographies for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants. While both entities appreciate their long-term relationship, each company believes this move will best serve its financial and operational needs in these geographic markets.

Despite this aspect of their relationship coming to an end, McLane will continue to play a part in Popeyes’ supply chain. KINEXO, a subsidiary of McLane that provides innovative supply chain solutions to respected brands in the foodservice industry, will continue to serve as Popeyes’ exclusive redistribution partner nationwide for numerous items from multiple suppliers used or sold in their restaurant outlets. Additionally, McLane will continue to serve as a primary distributor to Burger King, which along with Popeyes, is owned by Restaurant Brands International.

