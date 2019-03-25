Sigfox U.S.A. and Chicago Connectory Collaborate to Support Startups

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigfox U.S.A., the U.S. network operator for the global 0G network Sigfox, hosted its first Sigfox Tech Talk at the Chicago Connectory as part of its cooperation with the IoT co-creation space. The event, which took place on March 7, kicked off efforts to foster IoT entrepreneurs in the greater Chicago market by helping them to ideate, innovate and accelerate connected solutions on a global scale.

The collaboration between Sigfox U.S.A. and the Chicago Connectory is rooted in their shared goal of supporting startups with the knowledge, skills and support needed to successfully get started in the market. Further trainings will be hosted as a way to further support startups.

“We are excited to be working with Sigfox U.S.A. to educate startups on the availability of technology to support their business growth,” said Fermin Fernandez, manager of the Chicago Connectory.

Different IoT tools – ranging from free connectivity and developer kits to hands-on workshops, individual coaching and an online course platform – will be made available to participating startups. These IoT-based companies will benefit from the technical information and business resources needed to jumpstart their projects and save time.

The startups will also have access to Sigfox’s global network, giving them the opportunity to work with some of the best incubators and venture capitalists in the industry. Additionally, they can tap into Sigfox’s dedicated team of engineers and experts to receive technical training and gain valuable insight into testing and developing solutions.

“It was natural that we chose to join forces with Chicago Connectory,” said Raouti Chehih, chief adoption officer at Sigfox. “This collaboration allows us to offer the best opportunities to our unique IoT ecosystem, which includes everyone from hobbyists, students, developers, startups, SMEs and big players, and is deployed in more than 100 countries.”

About Sigfox U.S.A.

Sigfox U.S.A. is the U.S. network operator for the global IoT public 0G network provider, Sigfox, designed to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible. Sigfox U.S.A. offers IoT connectivity through its nationwide deployment, currently covering 24 of the top U.S. metros and 30 percent of the U.S. population. With ongoing network densification, Sigfox U.S.A. is continuing to extend coverage in key regions and offers Connectivity as a Service for connectivity in areas not yet covered. Sigfox U.S.A. is headquartered in Boston with offices in Dallas and San Francisco. For more information go to www.sigfox.us.

About Chicago Connectory

The Chicago Connectory opened its doors to the world of the Internet of Things (IoT) in May 2017. The idea of building and creating a space for the IoT community to meet and collaborate and provide them with the best resources for their success was developed between both Bosch and 1871. It is the first Midwest innovation space dedicated completely to the Internet of Things (IoT).