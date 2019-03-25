Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bring Clean Water to India

Watts – a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – recently funded and helped install two water filtration systems that provide clean drinking water for children and families in need in India. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) – a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions – recently funded and helped install two water filtration systems that provide clean drinking water for children and families in need in India.

Through its partnership with Planet Water Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that works to bring clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities, four Watts employees built “AquaTowers” at two schools inside the Thane-Palghar District.

Watts employees from its Shanghai, China, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Auckland, New Zealand offices helped erect the towers, which remove harmful particles, bacteria and viruses, providing 1,000 people with 10,000 liters of clean water per unit daily. The effort was part of Planet Water’s “Project 24,” where its corporate partners annually build towers in rural communities on World Water Day (March 22).

“As a global leader in water technologies, we have a responsibility to improve access to safe water,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO and President of Watts. “We are proud to volunteer in India where there is a great need for washing, cleaning and cooking water, especially in the country’s rural communities.”

Watts first joined forces with Planet Water in 2016. Since that time, the organizations have brought clean water to 13,000 people in Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico.

Watts has plans to fund two additional AquaTowers later this year with Planet Water Foundation.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 24 countries. For more information, visit www.watts.com

About Planet Water Foundation

Planet Water Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities through the installation of community-based water filtration systems (AquaTowers) and the deployment of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed over 1,000 projects that provide clean water access to more than one million people at 13 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such as Xylem, Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Expedia, Starbucks, and Watts Water Technologies, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org.