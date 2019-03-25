Cape Breton University Selects Ellucian Cloud Solutions

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, announced today a new partnership with Cape Breton University (CBU), located near Sydney, Nova Scotia. Through this partnership with Ellucian, CBU will execute cloud-based resource management in order to enhance the overall student experience and enable data-driven decision making.

With Ellucian Colleague®, CBU looks to achieve better organizational alignment through data integration across departments. This will reduce internal silos, virtually eliminate manual processes and allow faculty and administration to make more insightful, data-informed decisions. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) deployment will allow CBU to easily access the most current application releases and advanced functions, while offering greater flexibility and a modern user experience. CBU will also gain more robust business continuity capabilities through a highly reliable, redundant system that provides increased connectivity and reduced latency on a daily basis, with failover in the case of disaster.

“We recognized that we needed a standardized cloud-based solution that would support our growth trajectory and strategic plan, which focuses on empowering faculty and staff, enabling success for students from around the globe, and supporting Cape Breton Island’s economic future while celebrating its rich history,” said Cape Breton University President David C. Dingwall, P.C., Q.C. “We evaluated a number of potential partners but found that Ellucian was the only provider offering a truly student-centric system with cloud deployment, alongside complementary offerings that would raise the sophistication of communication across the student lifecycle and on to advancement.”

Additionally, CBU will use the Ellucian CRM Suite (Ellucian CRM Recruit, Ellucian CRM Advise, and Ellucian CRM Advance) to enhance relationships with prospective students, current students, alumni, and other supporters, creating a more personalized experience for constituents. These solutions will help CBU improve efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. Access to cross-departmental data will inform plans and allow users to insightfully develop new programs, engagement tactics, and fundraising campaigns.

Cape Breton University will leverage Ellucian Analytics to unlock institutional data, enabling informed decision-making that drives student success, institutional growth, and operational efficiency. And Ellucian Workflow will help modernize outdated business processes, increasing efficiencies and automating tasks across the institution—letting faculty and staff spend less time doing paperwork and more time focused on student success.

“Cape Breton University is a progressive institution that sees the short- and long-term gains associated with modernizing and personalizing all aspects of the student lifecycle while increasing operational efficiency in the cloud with Colleague SaaS,” said Ellucian President and CEO, Laura Ipsen. “We are thrilled to be their partner on this journey, and truly believe that this new solution set will establish CBU as the standard for repeatable institutional success in Nova Scotia.”

About Cape Breton University

Cape Breton University (CBU), is the only post-secondary degree-granting institution on Cape Breton Island, in Nova Scotia, Canada. CBU offers undergraduate and graduate university degree programs in arts, sciences, health, business and education to a student population of approximately 5,000.

About Ellucian

Inspired by the transformative impact of education, Ellucian develops solutions that power the essential work of colleges and universities. As the world’s leading provider of software and services designed for higher education, Ellucian works with more than 2,500 institutions in 50+ countries—enhancing operations and enriching the experience for nearly 20 million students.

Ellucian provides student information systems (SIS), finance and HR, recruiting, retention, analytics and advancement software solutions. With a full suite of cloud ready solutions, Ellucian provides institutions with the choice and flexibility in how, what and when they deploy solutions in the cloud. Ellucian also supports the higher education community with a range of professional services such as application software implementation, training, education, and management consulting.

Ellucian brings power, passion, and performance to bear for higher education, and its ability to better our world. Visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.