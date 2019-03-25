Chopin Imports Limited Selects Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits for Travel and Export Distribution

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)— the world's pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced that its Travel Sales and Export Division will now represent Chopin Imports Limited (CIL), the exclusive marketing company for the Chopin Vodka brand and other best-in-class spirits, in the Caribbean and Latin American regions, the cruise line industry, and with duty-free operators in the Americas. As a broker, Southern Glazer’s Travel Sales and Export Division will act as an agent of record and provide sales, marketing, and logistical support for CIL in these markets.

With the new agreement, Southern Glazer’s will represent CIL’s full portfolio including Chopin Vodka, Dorda Liqueurs, and several recent brand partnerships: Gordon & MacPhail Scotch Whiskies line, Benromach line, Red Door Gin, Koch El Mezcal and Terralta Tequila.

“We are thrilled that Chopin Imports Ltd. is joining our growing portfolio,” said Sal Gentile, Vice President and General Manager, Travel Sales & Export for Southern Glazer’s. “We look forward to bringing our unique one-stop solution and leveraging our infrastructure, expertise and trading partner relationships to more effectively introduce Chopin Imports Ltd.’s super premium products to these strategic export markets.”

“Southern Glazer’s one-stop-shop model provides us with various supply chain services while eliminating the headaches commonly associated with export challenges,” said Chuck Kane, COO of Chopin Imports. “Combining our best-in-class spirits portfolio with Southern Glazer’s extensive network makes us uniquely positioned for new growth in these untapped markets.”

Southern Glazer’s Travel Sales and Export Division launched in early 2017 and has since grown to serving 25 countries with 68 different distributor, cruise line and duty-free operator partners. Working with this division, supplier partners can access new growth avenues, while also maintaining a single-broker solution across all export and travel retail sales channels.

The division represents world-class supplier partners such as Ferrari-Carano, DAOU, Stella Rosa, Terlato, Hess, Armand de Brignac, Luxco, and Davos Brands.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

About Chopin Imports Ltd.

Chopin Imports Limited (CIL) was established to market one of the world’s top vodkas, Chopin Vodka, and other expressions created by the Dorda family. Chopin Vodka products are distilled from local ingredients grown in Podlasie region, Poland (100km east of Warsaw) and the entire distillation process – from growing, cooking, fermenting and distilling raw ingredients, to bottling – is carefully tended on the family estate. Chopin Vodka was the first to debut ultra-luxury vodka in 1993 with its iconic bottles– a design that has since redefined the vodka sector. CIL offers its renowned single-ingredient vodkas – potato, rye and wheat; limited-edition line of SINGLE, once distilled spirits that showcase just how different vodkas can be; and a duo of Dorda Liqueurs (Dorda Double Chocolate and Dorda Sea Salt Caramel). Naturally gluten free, Chopin Potato Vodka has been named one of the best vodkas by the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition for eight years consecutively with Chopin Potato being the most awarded potato vodka in the world. CIL has since used its successful sales and marketing insights to expand its super-premium agency brand portfolio.