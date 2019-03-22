AXEON Appoints ADEKHA as a Preferred Authorized Distributor and Strategic Partner in Africa

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AXEON Water Technologies, a world-leader in the engineering and manufacturing of water treatment solutions, has announced the appointment of ADEKHA as an authorized distributor and strategic partner for the Middle East and African regions. AXEON and ADEKHA will help provide economical solutions for solving the growing water quality challenges in the Middle East and Africa and alleviate the shortage of potable water through the latest membrane and filtration technologies.

“I was pleased to learn about AXEON’s industry leading water and wastewater treatment technologies and solutions while I was in Los Angeles, California, in November 2017. Our meeting with Dr. Michal Olia, Chief Operating Officer of AXEON Water Technologies, was very timely with the state of the water and wastewater treatment industry in Nigeria, which is why Mr. Kahari S. Nash “Oladipupo”, Director of ADEKHA, and I believed AXEON was and is the right partner for Ifeland, Yorubaland, ADEKHA and Nigeria. We shall be diligently working with the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the next four years to bring clean and safe drinking water to our beloved Nigeria,” said His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman ADEKHA LTD.

“This newly formed strategic relationship will allow AXEON and ADEKHA to position themselves as a preferred and valued strategic partner for governments and local communities located within Africa. This bilateral relationship will bring value to both companies and most importantly, the people of Nigeria, thus prompting for regular shipments of water treatment systems to better serve the demands for clean water,” said Mr. Augustin Pavel, Chief Executive Officer at AXEON Water Technologies.

“We are delighted to be selected as the exclusive and preferred choice of His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife and ADEKHA’s Director Mr. Kahari Nash for bringing clean water and wastewater solutions to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” stated Dr. Michael Olia. He added, “AXEON has been a market disruptor by pioneering best-in-class water treatment system designs and engineering and providing marketing, technical and customer support services throughout the global water industry. With several recent technology acquisitions and an experienced leadership team that spans five decades, AXEON and ADEKHA are poised for great success in delivering clean water for Nigeria.”

Dr. Olia expressed the importance of this strategic relationship and said, “ADEKHA and AXEON’s cooperation speaks volumes about the commitment both companies are making to provide the best in class water treatment solutions. What is most compelling about ADEKHA and AXEON is our undisputed commitment to clean-water-for-all in Nigeria and surround regions. Our commercial and industrial departments are on the forefront of supporting our cutting-edge technologies and designing advanced project management systems. Our ability to start and commission projects on time and on budget, is mission-critical for serving the great people of Nigeria. I look forward to continue managing AXEON and ADEKHA’s strategic partnership and collaboration, and I am eager to commence delivering sensible solutions for Nigeria.”

About AXEON Water Technologies

Established in 1989 as a manufacturer of water treatment products, AXEON’s corporate headquarters, research, engineering, manufacturing and support facilities, are in Temecula, California, USA. As a leading producer of commercial and industrial membrane filtration systems in North America, AXEON offers cost-effective solutions that yield high quality, performance, dependability and has earned the trust and respect of industry professionals and customers in more than 80 countries around the globe. For more information, please visit www.axeonwater.com.

About ADEKHA, Ltd.

Located in Ile-Ife “The Source”, Osun State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Houston, Texas, USA, ADEKHA was established in 2016 by His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman; and Mr. Kahari S. Nash “Oladipupo”, Co-Founder & Director, to identify and lead economic development opportunities in Ifeland, Yorubaland, Nigeria, Africa and Internationally; in partnership with industry leading local and international firms. ADEKHA offers cost-effective solutions that yield unmatched performance and dependability to its partnerships and business collaborations. ADEKHA brings with it a combined over 40 years of local and international experience, knowledge and relationships in business and politics that has allowed it to develop professional and economic growth in local and international communities. For more information, please visit www.oonirisa.org