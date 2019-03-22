Knopman Marks Partners with the University of Iowa for SIE Training

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knopman Marks Financial Training is pleased to announce its partnership with the University of Iowa for Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam preparation.

The University of Iowa SIE program was launched in January 2019 and is one of the first of its kind. The course, offered within the finance curriculum, covers detailed information about financial industry products, markets, accounts, and regulations, preparing students to pass one of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) exams required for securities industry licensing and employment. Before October 2018, individuals could take securities licensing exams only after they were hired and sponsored by a financial firm. The new SIE Exam changes that paradigm. It can be taken by anyone age 18 or older, and if passed, a shorter, focused, “top off” exam is required after hire to complete the licensing process.

With the addition of this program, the University of Iowa is supporting students in earning a credential that can differentiate them when they apply for securities industry employment. Once the exam is passed, the qualification is valid for four years.

According to Brian Marks, senior managing director of Knopman Marks Financial Training, these changes offer an excellent opportunity for college students and career changers to earn an important credential that can jumpstart a career in the securities industry. “Firms benefit greatly when candidates for new jobs have this credential. They’ve proven their initiative and their ability to pass securities exams, which are not easy. These candidates spend less time in training and can contribute in their new roles sooner.”

He adds that a number of firms are requiring new associates to pass the SIE Exam before they begin summer training and expects that this trend will escalate in the next several years.

Cathy Zaharis, CFA, in charge of professional/employer development and director of the university’s Henry B. Tippie College of Business’s finance department, initiated the implementation of the Knopman Marks SIE training program, which kicked off January 14, 2019. “In reviewing materials for SIE prep, I found that the Knopman Marks material was thorough and clearly understood. I also appreciated their high pass rates for exams.”

Before incorporating the program at U of I, Cathy successfully studied for and passed the SIE Exam. “I utilized the Knopman Marks materials in my own preparation, and I felt I was prepared for success. And I passed, which I attribute to the study materials and process they provide.”

