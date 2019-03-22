E2open Selected by ON Semiconductor to Upgrade its Manufacturing Execution and Inventory Management Systems

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open, the one place in the cloud to run your supply chain, today announced that ON Semiconductor has selected E2open as a partner in their Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Modernization initiative. The project to improve inventory tracking visibility, accuracy and speed of reporting is designed to ultimately provide improved customer service and improved operational efficiency to ON Semiconductor’s internal and external manufacturing network.

“ON Semiconductor is on a mission to build best in class supply chain systems and processes, and E2open is proud to support and partner with them on their journey,” said Michael Farlekas, president and CEO of E2open. “Speed and accuracy are mission critical in today’s business environment, especially when it comes to manufacturing and production. This initiative with ON Semiconductor will bring them complete manufacturing visibility and control to increase their production performance and the overall power of their supply chain.”

E2open’s end-to-end supply chain platform, including intelligent applications for manufacturing visibility, improves lot tracking and genealogy, component track and traceability, and logistics visibility of products as they move through the company’s complex manufacturing and test processes. Additionally, by providing connectivity and automated gathering of production, inventory and quality information across a company’s supply network and dynamically constructing multi-level Lot / SN Genealogy and Lot / SN Material usage histories from all supply chain sources, E2open helps organizations better manage and mitigate both risk and cost. This visibility allows companies like ON Semiconductor to respond in real time to the status of each product within the manufacturing process and better serve their growing business product lines and their customers.

“We see great value in using the E2open solution in support of our complex manufacturing processes, adding improved functionality, including real-time reporting and analysis,” said Brent Wilson, SVP global supply chain operations of ON Semiconductor. “As we continue our best in class supply chain journey, E2open will remain a key partner in building the inventory data infrastructure and information streams required to enable our vision.”

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient connectivity, sensing, power management, analog, logic, timing, discrete, and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical and aerospace/defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand and supply constraints. Bringing together data from customers, channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered through a single pane of glass that provides a clear view across the supply and demand ecosystem. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

