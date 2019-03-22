UnitedHealthcare Launches National Vision Laboratory Network Relationship with Essilor Labs

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has launched a national vision laboratory network to better serve eye care professionals and meet the needs of more than 19 million vision plan participants. The laboratory network has launched in collaboration with Essilor, which operates the largest optical lab network in the country.

The expanded laboratory options are now serving UnitedHealthcare’s eye care provider network, which includes independent optometrists and ophthalmologists. The laboratory network expansion was announced this week by John Ryan, general manager of UnitedHealthcare Vision, at the Vision Monday Global Leadership Summit in New York.

“Expanding the UnitedHealthcare Vision laboratory network is an important part of our strategy to help eye care professionals provide our millions of vision plan participants access to quality eye care and affordable, stylish eyewear,” said Ryan. “This expansion gives eye care providers more choice and flexibility, while consumers benefit from access to the full range of eyewear technology and future product innovations.”

UnitedHealthcare Vision is one of the nation’s leading vision plans, ranking highest in customer satisfaction according to a recent J.D. Power report.*

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

*UnitedHealthcare Vision has ranked highest in customer satisfaction five of the last six years, including tied for first place in the 2018 J.D. Power Vision Plan Satisfaction Report SM.

