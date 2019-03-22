Cloud Infrastructure Provider Selects Zayo for Connectivity

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A leading cloud infrastructure provider has selected Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) for wavelength connectivity. The long-haul wavelength solution will connect a new data center for the company located on the West Coast.

The solution includes multiple 100G wavelengths, with fully diverse connectivity, meeting the provider’s requirements for highly reliable capacity to support current and future growth.

Consumers, small businesses and large enterprises continue to migrate more of their storage and workload to cloud providers. These providers are upgrading their capacity and improving core networks to meet the growing demand, which is expected to continue to accelerate.

“Our fiber networks connect directly to the majority of third-party and enterprise-owned data centers, positioning us as the partner of choice for cloud infrastructure providers,” said Jack Waters, president of Zayo Networks and COO. “We look forward to building this important relationship and supporting this customer’s growth and success.”

For more information, please visit zayo.com.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure solutions, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world’s leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo’s 130,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides users with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth. For more information, visit zayo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. For additional information on these and other factors that could affect our forward-looking statements, see our risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in our filings with the SEC, including our 10-K dated August 24, 2018. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.