Rippe & Kingston and Iridium Technology Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Enhance Law Firm Financial Insights

RENO, Nev. & CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rippe & Kingston and Iridium Technology have announced a strategic partnership to provide advanced financial insights for firms running the Rippe & Kingston Legal Management System (LMS). As mid-size law firms go head to head with large global firms, they need to have a clear line of sight into pricing and profitability. Through this partnership, the Iridium BI platform will power these insights on top of the Rippe & Kingston legal management system. The companies will collaborate to deliver high-performance BI dashboards for Rippe & Kingston clients, allowing them to improve financial analysis capabilities and enabling their law firm professionals to measure and manage key performance indicators. All Iridium BI modules will be made available to Rippe & Kingston clients: Revenue, Profitability, GL+Expense, and Matter Budgeting/Tracking. Both cloud deployment and on-premise deployment will be fully supported.

“By partnering with Iridium Technology, Rippe & Kingston is enabling our existing and future clients to raise the level of their firm’s performance,” said Tom Obermaier, CEO of Rippe & Kingston. “Combining Rippe & Kingston with Iridium BI gives Rippe & Kingston clients the best of both worlds: an industry standard finance platform combined with a complete BI stack that includes best-of-breed profitability analysis capabilities.”

“The Iridium team is extremely excited about our new partnership with Rippe & Kingston,” said Tom Jones, CEO of Iridium Technology. “Through this partnership Iridium Technology will provide world-class BI capabilities to Rippe & Kingston clients, enabling those clients to leverage their existing financial platform and raise firm performance. Rippe & Kingston clients will now have access to the entire Iridium BI suite of law firm BI products.”

About Rippe & Kingston

Rippe & Kingston is the fastest growing legal tech firm in the U.S. With over 30 years of delivering critical firsts, Rippe is a recognized Tier 1 provider of financial and practice management software to law firms nationwide. Its community now approaches 100,000 members as it continues its vital mission to ease lawyers’ management burdens and maximize their firm’s performance.

About Iridium Technology

Iridium Technology is a global firm specifically focused on business intelligence (BI) for legal and professional services firms. More than 80 global law firms ranging from 40 to 3000+ timekeepers have signed up for our products. Your firm is making a significant investment in business intelligence applications; our mission is to make sure that you receive maximum value for your BI investment. We are “living and breathing” business intelligence and cube-based analytics for law firms every hour of every day. It is our passion and our mission. Our motto summarizes it clearly: Business Intelligence for Law Firms. Period.