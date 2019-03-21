Manitowoc Settles Action Seeking Damages for Misappropriation of Manitowoc’s Trade Secrets

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced today that on March 19, 2019, Manitowoc and Sany America, Inc. and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd entered into a consent decree and agreed to settle Manitowoc’s action in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

