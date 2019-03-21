ESO and Praetorian Digital Announce Partnership to Integrate Real-Time Data and Online Training to Improve First Responder Performance through Predictive Learning

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments and hospitals, and Praetorian Digital, the leading platforms for learning and content in the public safety and local government markets, today announced a partnership to offer co-branded versions of EMS1 Academy and FireRescue1 Academy. The Praetorian Digital solutions are available for purchase through ESO with custom integrations. The partnership will enable ESO and Praetorian to leverage event and outcomes data housed in ESO’s software to create customized learning paths for EMS, fire and hospital personnel.

“ Praetorian Digital is the leader in online education and learning for the industries we serve,” said Chris Dillie, President and CEO of ESO. “ This is an exciting partnership that is very much in lockstep with our own philosophy of providing insights to our customers to help them improve health and safety in their communities. The combined data from both ESO and Praetorian Digital will drive how the industry trains and educates personnel.”

The integration will augment the existing training, ISO and credential management tools and extensive catalog of more than 900 online courses that the FireRescue1 and EMS1 Academy offers and allow for single sign-on with ESO’s suite of products. The partnership delivers a full Learning Management System solution that is a perfect fit for any EMS or fire organization.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with ESO. The combined data insights from our two organizations will be unparalleled and elevate how we jointly meet the needs of EMS and fire departments,” said Alex Ford, CEO of Praetorian Digital. “ By identifying trends in behavior over time and creating tailored learning paths with remediation plans, the result will be a first responder who is more prepared and better able to service the community they protect.”

To learn more about the Praetorian Digital content on ESO, please visit: www.eso.com/academy.

About ESO

ESO is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, and hospitals. ESO currently serves more than 14,000 customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire and ESO FIREHOUSE Software for fire departments; and ambulance revenue recovery/billing software. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Praetorian Digital

Praetorian Digital is the leading platform for learning, policies and content in the public safety and local government market, with a suite of tools dedicated to the distribution of trusted information and mission-critical training resources that help first responders and government officials better protect and serve their communities. Each of our brands – including PoliceOne.com, FireRescue1.com, EMS1.com, CorrectionsOne.com, LocalGovU.com and EfficientGov.com – offer up-to-date news, analysis, workflow solutions and training as well as a grant assistance platform that has assisted departments and local governments in securing more than $200 million in funding to date. Praetorian recently merged with Lexipol to become the leader in public safety online learning and policies.