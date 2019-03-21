Top K12 ERP Solution Provider Grows as New School Boards Join the Sparkrock Community

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, software company Sparkrock announced new K12 customers, Keewatin Patricia School Board, Halton District School Board and Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. Sparkrock has been actively supporting and implementing Sparkrock ERP since 2004 with more than 21 school board customers today.

Sparkrock provides finance, HR, payroll and scheduling solutions to nonprofits, K12 educators, health and human services, and other social benefit organizations. It is the #1 solution for Ontario school boards.

“It’s an era of effective collaboration today for Ontario school boards. Ontario school boards aspire for efficiency and collaboration across their operations including finance, human resources and payroll. Shifting their work from clerical to analytical is necessary for sustainability. We are thrilled to be enabling this movement,” says Nicola Dickinson, Sparkrock co-founder and VP of Sales and Customer Success. “The benefits to the school boards will be seen far beyond the back office to truly impact their teachers, students, and support staff.”

These boards are currently implementing Sparkrock’s integrated ERP solutions which will replace multiple legacy solutions and shadow spreadsheets that the organizations are currently using to meet their finance and HR requirements. The Sparkrock implementation will enable the boards to operate more efficiently and effectively, to better serve their staff and students.

Together these school districts serve more than 100,000 students and almost 200 schools.

Halton District School Board is based in Burlington, Ontario and oversees 93 schools serving more than 64,000 students and more than 6000 staff. Keewatin Patricia School Board encompasses 24 schools, 18 elementary and six high schools and is based in Kenora, Ontario. With more than 32,000 students across 86 schools, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board is headquartered in Peterborough, Ontario.

“Sparkrock’s strong existing K12 client base gave us trust in their solution and from our first discussion their understanding of the sector and experience with other school boards gave us confidence in the process and support they offered,” says Chris Arnew, CPA, CGA, Superintendent of Business and Treasurer of Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board. “The built-in Ministry reporting is going to be a big advantage for our team and I’m excited to see what we’re able to achieve with these new tools.”

About Sparkrock

Sparkrock is a Microsoft Gold Partner that has been dedicated to serving non-profits in Canada and the US since 2003. It was started to help bridge the technology gap between nonprofits and commercial enterprises and now helps over 30,000 nonprofit, K12, and human services users run their organizations and improve the quality of life for the people, families and communities they serve. By understanding what makes these organizations unique, our purpose-built ERP and CRM solutions and certified implementation consultants help reduce complexity and enable our customers to operate more predictably, effectively, and affordably.