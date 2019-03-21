Rap Snacks Partners with Spencer’s to Launch Products In-Store

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rap Snacks today announced a partnership with major retailer, Spencer's. The iconic brand, recognized for teaming up with hip-hop stars for their assortment of snacks, will now offer an array of flavors and merchandise in 690 Spencer’s stores nationwide. The partnership is yet another milestone for the company which recently celebrated the release of new flavors featuring Grammy winner Cardi B and rap trio, Migos. Additional flavors available at Spencer’s include collaborations with artists Fetty Wap, Lil Yachty, Boosie and Romeo.

In addition to flavor-packed snacks, Rap Snacks is also unveiling its new line of t-shirts, courtesy of the Rap Snacks Foundation's Boss Up Program. The Boss Up initiative aims to provide entrepreneurship skills to youth from under-resourced communities. Through the program, mentees learned about silk-screen printing, merchandising and marketing; culminating in the creation of hand-designed t-shirts, which are now carried at Spencer’s stores across the country.

“Rap Snacks’ cultural impact is a testament to our brand's success. Our partnership with Spencer's enables us to meet consumer demand, while also empowering our youth. Through the Rap Snacks Foundation's Boss Up initiative, we are truly able to give young men and women the keys to achieve success through entrepreneurship,” said Rap Snacks CEO, James Lindsay.

For more information about Rap Snacks, please visit http://www.rapsnacks.net. To learn more about the Boss Up Program, or to donate, visit http://therapsnacksfoundation.org. To find a Spencer’s store near you, please visit, https://www.spencersonline.com.

About Rap Snacks

Rap Snacks was developed by CEO James Lindsay in 1994 and celebrated a relaunch in 2017. By partnering with some of the rap game’s most recognizable names, the brand has become one of the most visible hip-hop geared snack products over the last few decades. Rap Snacks has been featured on the CBS Morning Show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show, BET, Forbes and more.

About Spencer's

For more than 65 years, Spencer's has been selling unique and edgy lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1947 as a mail order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company opened its first brick and mortar store in 1963 and has since grown to more than 690 locations. Spencer's sells T-shirts, accessories, jewelry, drinkware, and more.