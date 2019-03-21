RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation to List on New York Stock Exchange

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: RMPLX) (the “Fund”), established and currently operating as a closed-end interval fund dedicated to the marketplace lending asset class, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved the listing of the Fund’s shares so that they may be traded in the secondary market. The Board recognized that listing the Fund may offer shareholders benefits over maintaining the existing direct-purchase structure. The Fund intends to list its shares for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) in the second quarter of 2019. The Board determined not to alter the Fund’s fundamental policy regarding quarterly tender offers conducted in accordance with Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

“We are very pleased that the Board has approved the listing, and appreciate the opportunity to manage the portfolio under an exchange-traded structure,” said Patrick Galley, Chief Investment Officer of RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. “We believe shareholders will have the benefit of increased liquidity through trading on the secondary market, and the listing mitigates the need to manage the Fund’s assets based on investor flows. We further believe that structuring the Fund as a listed fund, rather than a direct-purchase fund, will allow the Fund to obtain some economic efficiencies that should ultimately result in reduced operating expenses.”

After listing, the Fund’s shares will generally only be available for purchase in the secondary market at prevailing market prices rather than at net asset value. The listing will also make the Fund’s shares more widely available. The listing of the Fund will not alter the Fund’s investment strategy or objective. The Fund will continue to invest in a diverse mix of marketplace lending sectors, including unsecured consumer, small business, and specialty finance. The Fund’s investment objective remains to seek a high level of current income. Given the Fund’s broader availability, low net asset value volatility, high level of income and access to a unique asset class, it is anticipated that the Fund may trade well in the secondary market, providing shareholders the possibility of selling their shares at a premium to the Fund’s net asset value. Although the Fund could also trade at a discount, this offers investors the potential opportunity to purchase shares at an attractive price below the Fund’s net asset value. We believe that by maintaining the Fund’s policy to offer quarterly tender offers made pursuant to Rule 23c-3 under the Investment Company Act, the Fund will trade well in the secondary market and that the premium/discount volatility will be minimized.

About RiverNorth

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an investment management firm founded in 2000. With approximately $3.4 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2019, RiverNorth specializes in opportunistic investment strategies in niche markets where the potential to exploit inefficiencies is greatest. RiverNorth is the investment manager to multiple registered and private funds, including the Fund.

Important Risk Information

Investing in Shares of the Fund involves certain risks, including loss of principal, that are described in the “Risks” section of the Fund’s prospectus, including the following:

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value and initial offering price.

The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. Investment in securities of a limited number of issuers exposes the Fund to greater market risk and potential losses than if its assets were diversified among the securities of a greater number of issuers.

If a borrower of a marketplace loan is unable to make its payments on a loan, the Fund may be greatly limited in its ability to recover any outstanding principal and interest under such loan, as (among other reasons) the Fund may not have direct recourse against the borrower or may otherwise be limited in its ability to directly enforce its rights under the loan, whether through the borrower or the platform through which such loan was originated, the loan may be unsecured or under-collateralized, and/or it may be impracticable to commence a legal proceeding against the defaulting borrower.

The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest will not typically be guaranteed or insured by any third-party and will not typically be backed by any governmental authority. Prospective borrowers supply a variety of information regarding the purpose of the loan, income, occupation and employment status (as applicable) to the lending platforms. As a general matter, platforms do not verify the majority of this information, which may be incomplete, inaccurate, false or misleading. Prospective borrowers may misrepresent any of the information they provide to the platforms, including their intentions for the use of the loan proceeds. Marketplace lending instruments are generally not rated by the nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”). Such unrated instruments may be comparable in quality to securities falling into any of the ratings categories used by such NRSROs. Accordingly, certain of the Fund’s unrated investments could constitute a highly risky and speculative investment, similar to an investment in “junk” bonds. At any given time, the Fund’s portfolio may be substantially illiquid and subject to increased credit and default risk. As a result of the foregoing and other risks described in the Fund’s prospectus, an investment in the Fund is considered to be highly speculative. The marketplace lending instruments in which the Fund may invest may have varying degrees of credit risk and the Fund will not be restricted by any borrower credit criteria or credit risk limitation. There can be no assurance that payments due on underlying marketplace loans will be made.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The Fund’s prospectus and most recent periodic reports contain this and other important information about the investment company, and may be obtained by visiting rivernorth.com/literature or by calling 844.569.4750. Read the Prospectus carefully before investing.

The default history for marketplace lending is limited and future defaults may be higher than historical defaults.

RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corporation is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Member of FINRA. Quasar Distributors is unaffiliated with RiverNorth Capital Management.

