Aliera Healthcare Enters Agreement with MinuteClinic

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aliera Healthcare, an industry-leader in traditional and non-traditional healthcare plans, today announced a new affiliation with MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic of CVS Health. The agreement provides Aliera members across all individual and group healthcare plans with access to MinuteClinic services at no cost and with no applicable co-pays or deductibles.

With more than 1,100 locations in 33 states, MinuteClinic offers patients a broad scope of services, such as consultation and treatment with licensed nurse practitioners and physician assistants for minor illnesses, wellness services, physical exams, vaccinations, and other medical needs. Located inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, MinuteClinics are open seven days a week with no appointments required.

“ The alliance with MinuteClinic is a great step forward in providing our members with a wider range of convenient, high quality healthcare choices,” said Aliera Senior Vice President Chase Moses. “ We believe our members will take comfort in knowing they have this outstanding option available and are pleased to be affiliated with one of the industry’s most iconic brands to enhance our traditional and non-traditional healthcare plan offerings.”

In 2006, MinuteClinic became the first healthcare provider to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission and today holds the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval. The designation demonstrates MinuteClinic's compliance with a rigid and extensive set of national standards for ambulatory healthcare quality and safety.

About Aliera Healthcare

Aliera Healthcare is pioneering innovative healthcare programs for both individual and group markets that put the power of choice back in the hands of the consumer. Aliera’s individual and family-focused healthcare plans are built on an innovative cost-sharing model that is designed to streamline access to affordable, high-quality healthcare plans without the costs and complexities of most one-size-fits-all traditional medical insurance plans. Aliera’s nationwide self-insured employer programs improve employee participation by providing access to customizable health plan choices that meet a wide variety of needs and budgets while promoting stable monthly costs and potential for premium ROI. For more information, visit www.alierahealthcare.com.