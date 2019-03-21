WuXi LabNetwork and Science Exchange Announce Technology Partnership to Allow Rapid Access to Reagents e-Catalog

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the leading R&D services management company, and WuXi LabNetwork today announced a technology partnership that will allow Science Exchange users to directly order compounds from WuXi LabNetwork via a single user interface.

WuXi LabNetwork, the global chemistry e-commerce platform, is widely used by scientists to order millions of chemical reagents, materials, and synthetic building blocks from high-quality suppliers all over the world. The robust, easy-to-use platform features a structure drawing tool, advanced search capabilities, and provider rankings. WuXi LabNetwork offers direct access to source manufacturers, without added costs often incurred in a traditional supply chain.

“Given the increased demand for specialized chemicals and reagents among Science Exchange’s pharmaceutical and biotech industry clients, the integration of WuXi LabNetwork’s chemical catalog to the Science Exchange Marketplace presents an opportunity for buyers to achieve significant time savings and operational efficiency,” said Elizabeth Iorns, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Science Exchange. “Buyers will be able to access real-time inventory, updated pricing, and standardized quoting available through the Science Exchange-WuXi LabNetwork storefront profile.”

“Our partnership with Science Exchange extends the reach of our e-commerce platform,” added Xuanjia Peng, Head of WuXi LabNetwork. “WuXi AppTec will gain access to clients using enterprise P2P systems, including Ariba, SAP, and Coupa, that are integrated with the Science Exchange marketplace.”

About LabNetwork, a WuXi AppTec company

LabNetwork, a WuXi AppTec platform, is a global e-commerce platform with the vision of connecting suppliers and buyers for research products. Backed by WuXi AppTec’s expertise in R&D, sourcing, quality control, warehousing and logistics, LabNetwork will bring trusted, novel, and high-quality compounds from WuXi's global network of qualified providers to the chemistry and research communities worldwide. LabNetwork’s mission is to enable scientists anywhere in the world to leverage the LabNetwork platform to conduct their research more efficiently and cost effectively. For researchers and chemists, LabNetwork provides sophisticated web and mobile tools that allow customers to use keyword/chemical structure/list search with intelligent ranking to get the best result.

About Science Exchange, Inc.

Science Exchange is the world’s leading R&D Services Management company, empowering research organizations to accelerate science and drive more innovation success. With a secure online solution to manage the complete R&D services e-commerce workflow, Science Exchange offers more than 6,000 services from a network of over 2,500 qualified research providers. Science Exchange improves R&D productivity by automating the collaborative tasks between buyers and providers, such as managing quotes, coordinating projects and processing payments, all with rigorous data security and regulatory compliance embedded throughout. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/science-exchange.