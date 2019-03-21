Wiley Education Services Partners with Michigan State University

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), has entered into a partnership agreement with Michigan State University to support a set of existing and new online programs as well as a certificate, leveraging market research, marketing, recruitment, and student support services. The preliminary set of two existing online programs, the master’s in Criminal Justice and master’s in Law Enforcement Intelligence and Analysis, is set to launch in September 2019. A third offering will be added in the autumn of 2020. The initial contract length is for eight years.

Although the university already possesses internal program development and design capabilities, it sought a partner to help expand its overall portfolio of online offerings. In addition, the School of Criminal Justice has specific goals and wanted a partner with the marketing expertise and recruitment capacity to grow existing programs, launch new programs, and highlight the brand and reputation of the School, whose criminal justice program was ranked #10 in the nation in U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 report.

“Our partnership with Wiley Education Services will help us strengthen and expand our online presence across the university,” said Mary Finn, director and professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Michigan State University. “We feel confident in the quality of our online offerings and want to ensure that students from around the world can access them and feel valued and supported throughout their time at Michigan State University, from their very first interactions to graduation. With Wiley’s support, we believe this will be possible.”

“Michigan State University is a tier-one research university, with a School of Criminal Justice that is recognized for leadership in its field,” said Matt Hillman, co-president, Wiley Education Services. “With our additional support of these high-demand online programs, we can help the university prepare more individuals with the experiences and skills they need to successfully address emerging risks and ongoing challenges in criminal justice and law enforcement. We also look forward to discussing additional opportunities for program growth across the university over the next eight years.”

About Michigan State University

Michigan State University has been advancing the common good with uncommon will for more than 160 years. One of the top research universities in the world, MSU pushes the boundaries of discovery and forges enduring partnerships to solve the most pressing global challenges while providing life-changing opportunities to a diverse and inclusive academic community through more than 200 programs of study in 17 degree-granting colleges.

About Wiley Education Services

Wiley Education Services, a division of Wiley, is a leading, global provider of technology-enabled education solutions to meet the evolving needs of institutions and learners. With the compliment of Learning House, A Wiley Brand, we partner with more than 60 institutions across the US, Europe, and Australia, and support over 800 degree programs. Our best-in-class services and market insights are driven by our unmatched commitment and expertise—proven to elevate enrollment, retention, and completion rates. For more information visit edservices.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.