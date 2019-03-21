Intelligent Waves Awarded $2.9M Contract by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent Waves LLC, an end-to-end information technology solutions provider, today announced that it was awarded a $2.9 million task order to deliver information technology support to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Enabling efficient and effective care of veterans, the task order – awarded under VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract – has a one-year base period of performance with four additional option years.

“We are honored to work with the Veterans Affairs and help make healthcare more efficient for our veterans,” said James Howell, chief operating officer for Intelligent Waves. “By delivering the right resources and technologies to VA healthcare professionals, we continue to support VA’s mission to provide the best care for the men and women who have proudly served our country.”

Intelligent Waves will provide Just in Time (JIT) user provisioning and warehouse management support for the Office of Strategic Operations. Support efforts range from the creation of new network user accounts and session initiation protocol (SIP) accounts to processing equipment requests to include updating inventory systems, packaging/shipping laptops, workstations, monitors, and other peripheral devices to designated locations. Intelligent Waves personnel will support the creation of the JIT laptop delivery and warehouse management of the VA storage facility in Landover, Md.

About Intelligent Waves

Founded in 2006, Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business providing end-to-end information technology solutions to public and private sector customers. Excelling in enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing, cyber, and mobility, we deploy secure technologies and digital strategies to drive innovation for our customers. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.