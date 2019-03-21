Cheddar Exclusive Content Comes to Medium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheddar, the leading post-cable networks company, today announced a new partnership with Medium to publish exclusive stories on the Medium platform. Medium will directly compensate Cheddar based on its reader engagement.

Cheddar’s reporting will concentrate on text-based scoops, features, exclusive interviews, and analysis on leading companies in social media, advertising, entertainment, fintech, and the burgeoning cannabis industry.

The Cheddar reporting team that will contribute to Medium includes senior reporter Alex Heath, senior reporter Michelle Castillo, reporter Tanaya Macheel, and reporter Chloe Aiello. Since this team was formed, Cheddar has broken exclusive stories on companies like Facebook, Apple, Snap, Coinbase, AT&T, and PayPal. Cheddar plans to hire more reporters and continue investing in original content.

“This partnership is a win-win,” said Peter Gorenstein, Chief Content Officer at Cheddar. “Medium readers have a deep interest and passion for technology and business news, which is our sweet spot. Medium is also directly funding our journalism through their subscription program revenue share. We don’t need to run low-revenue and low-quality programmatic ads. The team is excited to start converting more Medium subscribers into Cheddar fans, and vice-versa.”

“We’re excited to partner with Cheddar and to help fund original reporting from a talented team of reporters, on topics about which our users and members care deeply,” said Basil Enan, Medium’s Head of Partnerships. “By publishing these stories on Medium, Cheddar gets instant access to millions of readers and built-in monetization while Medium readers get great stories that make them smarter. It’s a natural fit.”

Cheddar’s new publication, which can be found at medium.com/cheddar, will be part of the unlimited subscription of Medium Membership, for $5 per month or $50 per year.

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, DirecTV NOW, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitch, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar Business, which covers the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.