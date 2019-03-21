Online Business Filings Now Available in Elmore County, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alabama Interactive, in partnership with the Alabama Secretary of State, has expanded their online suite of business services to accept Business Corporation and Limited Liability Company filings in Elmore County. Elmore joins Baldwin, Jackson and Montgomery Counties as the fourth county in the state to accept these entity filings at both the state and county level online.

The online Business Corporation Filing service creates a one-stop online filing system in participating counties, further improving the business filing process in Alabama.

The Domestic Pre-Filing application is still available to counties and business entity types that have not yet adopted the online filing feature.

About the Business Services Division of the Alabama Secretary of State

The Business Services Division administers all business-related responsibilities for the Secretary of State including filing of commercial liens, registering of new businesses, and issuance of trademarks. Business Services includes the following Divisions of the Secretary of State Office: Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), Business Entities, and Trademarks.

Additional online services offered by the Secretary of State include:

All services listed above were created through a partnership between the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama Interactive.

About Alabama Interactive

Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV).

About NIC

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.