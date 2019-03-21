Virtustream Enables FMC to Modernize its Global Operations and IT Infrastructure

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, the enterprise-class cloud company and a Dell Technologies Business, today announced that FMC Corporation has selected Virtustream to migrate and manage its mission critical, global suite of SAP applications.

Philadelphia-based FMC provides solutions to growers around the world with a portfolio of proprietary crop protection products and a robust pipeline fueled by innovative discovery and development capabilities in crop protection, plant health and professional pest and turf maintenance solutions. FMC turned to Virtustream to complete a multi-year effort to consolidate its infrastructure and migrate its SAP applications to a new S/4HANA environment on Virtustream Enterprise Cloud.

Due to multiple growth events including the acquisition of DuPont’s Crop Protection business, FMC is working with Virtustream to design a solution that will integrate newly acquired IT assets into its core business and consolidate multiple ERP systems. FMC is also leveraging Virtustream’s Managed Services, which brings deep SAP expertise into each stage of their migration journey from planning to integration to optimization, and from the infrastructure through to application management level.

“We selected Virtustream because of the company’s extensive experience migrating and managing global enterprise-scale workloads in the cloud. It was also important for us to find a cloud partner who could keep up with our rapid project timeline, and who would work with us every step of the way to ensure our success,” said Dave Kotch, FMC Chief Information Officer. “Our existing SAP applications were highly customized over the last 20 years, which created a complex environment, so we were looking for a partner capable of more than just a migration.”

FMC has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets for more than a century, and uses advanced technologies and customer-focused research and development to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions to enhance crop yield and quality. As FMC continues to grow, the company is implementing best practices and processes that will expand the new cloud environment developed with Virtustream to quickly accommodate additional innovations into its operations.

“The most important industries in the world rely on FMC to provide innovative agricultural solutions,” said Rory Read, CEO, Virtustream. “The complexity of their legacy systems combined with their rapid growth and need to scale to keep pace with FMC’s strategic initiatives requires a cloud partner that understands how to navigate all of these parameters to success. FMC’s digital transformation work is impressive and will serve as a solid foundation as they prepare for unparalleled growth, and we are pleased to partner with them on this journey.”

As a result of transforming its IT operations, migrating mission critical applications to the cloud and implementing a new SAP S/4HANA environment, FMC expects to realize significant cost and time savings.

About Virtustream

Virtustream, a Dell Technologies business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers and government agencies, the Virtustream xStream® Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) meets the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud – whether private, public or hybrid.

*Virtustream, xStream and other trademarks are trademarks of Virtustream, Inc. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.