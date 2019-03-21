Martin Energy Group Closes Strategic Capital Partnership With Orion Energy Partners to Fund Distributed Generation Infrastructure

TIPTON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Martin Energy Group (“Martin Energy” or the “Company”) has announced a strategic capital partnership with Orion Energy Partners, L.P. (together with its affiliated funds, “Orion Energy”) to accelerate the growth of its distributed generation platform focused on owning combined heat and power (“CHP”) assets that provide more efficient and reliable onsite power and thermal energy to commercial and industrial customers across North America and the Caribbean. The senior secured credit facility from Orion Energy will provide Martin Energy with capital to fund Martin Energy’s “CHP as a Service” platform. The first project, which consists of the construction and operation of a CHP facility in Puerto Rico, is backed by a long-term offtake agreement with Coca Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers.

Headquartered in Tipton, Missouri, Martin Energy is a developer, owner, operator and supplier of distributed generation assets and products in North America that has been building and operating distributed generation facilities since 1976.

Orion Energy provides creative capital solutions to middle market energy infrastructure businesses across North America and select international markets.

“Our partnership with Orion Energy will provide Martin Energy with a strategic and financial partner who can support the ongoing expansion of our business in core target markets,” said Marcus Martin, Martin Energy’s CEO. “This capital will allow Martin Energy to support additional enterprises with customers who are seeking to optimize their energy needs with a more reliable, high quality, efficient and environmentally friendly source for thermal energy and power.”

“We are very pleased to start working with Martin Energy towards bringing alternatives for effective power solutions into our island,” explained Julio Bravo, Vice President of Coca Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers. “Martin Energy’s new CHP facility will allow us to improve our day-to-day operations, business continuity and efficiency.”

“Martin Energy’s first CHP as a Service project in Puerto Rico will both improve energy resiliency and eliminate the impacts of any grid-related issues, resulting in daily operational reliability to Coca Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers,” said Gerrit Nicholas, Managing Partner of Orion Energy. “We look forward to supporting Martin Energy as it capitalizes on the fast-growing needs for more efficient distributed generation infrastructure in North America.”

Capstone Headwaters LLC acted as exclusive placement agent to Martin Energy in connection with the term loan from Orion Energy and Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C and Reichard & Escalera LLC acted as legal counsel to Martin Energy. Latham & Watkins LLP and McConnell & Valdés acted as legal counsel to Orion Energy.

About Martin Energy Group

Martin Energy Group, LLC develops, owns, operates and provides distributed generation assets and systems in North America since 1976. The Company designs, engineers and packages electric generators, co-generation systems and associated equipment and operates and maintains a complete range of power generator solutions. The Company also sells electricity and thermal energy to a range of commercial and industrial customers such as manufacturing facilities, hospitals, hotels, food processing, supermarkets, and others via long-term offtake agreements at zero capital cost to the customer. The Company is based in North America with branches across the globe. For more information, please visit www.martinenergygroup.com

About Orion Energy Partners

Orion Energy is a credit-oriented private equity firm with over US$ 1 billion of investable capital. Orion Energy is focused on providing creative capital solutions to middle market energy infrastructure businesses across North America and select international markets with a focus on downstream, midstream, conventional electric power, renewable energy and storage, asset-heavy energy services and other energy subsectors. Its management has substantial experience leading successful energy companies and energy infrastructure investments. For more information, visit www.OrionEnergyPartners.com.