Qlik Signs STATS for Data Support on New March Madness Bracket Challenge

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STATS, the revolutionary leader in sports AI, has announced a new agreement with Qlik, the premier analytics and data visualization company, to provide data support for Qlik’s new March Madness Bracket Challenge.

On Monday, the company released a new March Madness bracket challenge with $100K grand prize. The challenge showcases Qlik’s advanced capabilities in data visualization and analytics through its Qlik Sense platform, with detailed representations of data from the 2018-19 NCAA basketball season and key insights ahead of each matchup. Users can sign into the Qlik March Madness Challenge and fill out a bracket up to the time the tournament tips off. Statistical breakdowns and detailed visual insights provide all the data necessary to make informed selections from the first round through the national championship game — all through Qlik’s platform.

“Qlik’s ability to synthesize large swaths of data into user-friendly visuals makes this new March Madness app truly unique,” said Steve Xeller, Chief Revenue Office at STATS. “Qlik has been able to plug STATS’ NCAA men’s basketball season data into its platform to share meaningful insights around the tournament in a digestible and simple to follow format — something its business partners have come to expect. As a number of companies look for ways to connect their brands with March Madness, Qlik has found a unique way to demonstrate their capabilities to prospective customers while showcasing STATS’ industry-leading data.”

The Qlik March Madness Challenge allows users to create their own bracket, connect with tournament coverage and engage with detailed analysis around teams and matchups. Qlik’s interactive platform allows fans to glean important insights from current, upcoming and potential matchups throughout the tournament, including shooting percentage, ball protection, offensive rebounds, free throw rate, defense, forced turnovers, defensive rebounds, discipline and more.

“What better way to engage with potential customers and showcase our capabilities than through one of the most watched tournaments in all of sports,” said Chuck Bannon, Director, Qlik. “By using STATS’ data, we are showcasing key insights and analysis for upcoming matchups, giving fans an important resource when filling out their bracket. This layout will lead to more informed decisions around bracket picking, while also creating more excitement. We’re putting a lot of stats into fans’ hands, and we look forward to seeing how they use it.”

Fans can fill out a bracket up until Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11:59am EDT. For more information about the Qlik Bracket Challenge visit: https://bracketchallenge.qlik.com/#/bracket.

About STATS

STATS collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary AI to unlock the past, present and future of everything sport. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with AutoSTATS, the first-ever AI-powered technology to collect comprehensive sports data from any television broadcast. The world’s most innovative brands, technology companies, media, fantasy, gaming, teams and leagues trust STATS to provide world-class artificial intelligence solutions to engage billions of fans. STATS combines the industry’s fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in AI and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATS_Insights.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik’s end-to-end data management and analytics platform brings together all of an organization’s data from any source, enabling people at any skill level to use their curiosity to uncover new insights. Companies use Qlik to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 48,000 customers around the world.