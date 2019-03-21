Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $2.3 Million Contract Award for RF Microwave Control Components to Support the U.S. Military

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--March 21, 2019-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq: CMTL) announced today that during its third quarter of fiscal 2019, its New York-based subsidiary, Comtech PST Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, received a $2.3 million contract award for RF microwave control components from a major domestic prime contractor.

These integrated microwave assemblies and limiters provide for very broad frequency coverage and are key components in an integrated electronic countermeasures system used by the U.S. Military.

In commenting on this contract award, Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp., said, "This follow-on order is another demonstration of Comtech’s technical strength in delivering broadband high-power integrated assemblies for military applications and the ongoing demand for our high-power control component products.”

Comtech PST Corp. (www.comtechpst.com) is a leading independent supplier of broadband, high-power, high performance RF microwave amplifiers and control components for use in a broad spectrum of applications including defense, radar, medical, satellite communications systems and instrumentation.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

