doxo Launches Apple Pay, Simplifying Bill Pay to over 45,000 Billers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--doxo, the innovative web and mobile bill payment service, today announced the launch of Apple Pay, bringing the convenience of paying bills with just a glance or a touch on iPhone, iPad and Mac to the $3.9 trillion bill pay market comprising 55% of annual household spending. With doxo, consumers already have the ability to pay all their bills with a single login, on any device, using their credit card, debit card, or bank account. With the addition of Apple Pay, doxo expands upon its offering to provide an easy, secure and private way to pay any biller with the most convenient payment options.

“Most of our users’ bill payments each month originate from their mobile devices, and half of those are using an iOS device. So, Apple Pay has been a highly requested feature for its convenience in simplifying and securing payments,” said Steve Shivers, CEO of doxo. “This is just one of many steps we’re taking on our mission to greatly simplify and reduce the hassle of bill pay for our millions of users, and thereby bring new benefits to the billers on doxo. Many billers, individually, struggle to keep up with the pace and breadth of payments options. Simply by joining doxo’s national payment network, billers benefit from our continued expansion of payment choices, without having to manage the complexity, integrations and expense themselves.”

Unlike traditional online bill payment options, millions of doxo users organize and stay on top of all their bills with just a single login. Users never have to link away to different sites or manage various credentials and accounts for each of their connected providers. And by paying with doxo, every payment benefits from doxo’s Private Payment Account Protection™ that facilitates secure payments without requiring the user to disclose their personal pay account information to each individual biller.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay, which naturally aligns with doxo's priorities. When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are never stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique token is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device and each transaction is authorized with a one-time dynamic security code. Apple Pay is easy to set up and paying is simple with Touch ID, or just double-click the side button and glance at your iPhone X or later to authenticate with Face ID. Users will continue receiving all of the rewards and benefits offered by their credit and debit cards when they pay their bills with Apple Pay on doxo.

About doxo

doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over 2.5 million users who make payments to over 45,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free — and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its customer base in 2018 and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA.

For more information about doxo, visit www.doxo.com.