Kibo Announces Partnership between Certona and Google to Scale AI-Powered Personalization

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, a leader in cloud commerce, today announced that Certona®, the leader in real-time, AI-driven omnichannel personalization for the world’s largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers, has joined the Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) Cloud Partner Program. As a Google Cloud Partner, Certona, which was acquired by Kibo in February of 2019, will make its services available globally through the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Certona will also leverage GCP to augment its data science in collaboration with its customers, allowing them to fully realize the power of personalization while maximizing scalability.

Google’s best-in-class infrastructure and AI components make the company an ideal partner for Certona, which is ranked the #1 personalization provider to the top 1,000 e-retailers by Internet Retailer. The partnership provides these high-performance businesses with the highly scalable and secure hybrid-cloud infrastructure they require, as many of them focus on undergoing a digital transformation.

“We recognize Google as a very strategic partner,” said Geoff Hueter, Certona Co-founder and Kibo Chief Data Scientist. “Google’s rich set of services support collaboration and productivity, keeping our customers on the cutting edge of their industries. This move provides them with the flexibility and elasticity of the cloud to increase performance and security while reducing costs. As retailers become more sophisticated in their own data science capabilities, GCP enables our customers to share data and models, including adding call-backs to deploy customer-created models seamlessly into Certona’s real-time decision engine.”

The combined solutions align with Certona’s strategy to meet the demands of its own platform, via access to the services GCP offers at a global scale. This gives Certona clients access to a broader ecosystem of tools and services, increased flexibility, better capacity, improvements to security, and greater disaster recovery capabilities.

Certona has 13 patents encompassing technologies for predicting human behavior and personalizing the customer experience. The company powers 100 billion individualized experiences each month in real time across all customer touchpoints, including web, mobile, stores, email, and call centers. Certona’s solutions have been used by more of the top retailers than any other provider for 10 consecutive years to achieve individualized experiences at massive scale to increase engagement, revenue, and customer lifetime value.

About Certona

Certona, the leading real-time omnichannel personalization solution and pioneer of AI-driven experience individualization, powers over 100 billion unique experiences each month. Trusted by more than 500 brands and retailers in over 70 countries, Certona’s patented technology leverages machine learning and predictive analytics to deliver a fully-orchestrated experience with optimized content and messaging to increase engagement and conversions across all customer touchpoints. Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, Certona is also ranked as the leading personalization provider by Internet Retailer to the Top 1000 and leader for 10 consecutive years to the Top 500. Certona was acquired by Kibo in February 2019. www.certona.com

About Kibo

At Kibo, we provide cloud commerce solutions inspired by your needs and designed to empower your teams. We’re at your side, committed to your financial success in an unpredictable world. Together, we can see further, think bigger, and climb higher.

Our software and services include eCommerce, Order Management, Personalization, and Mobile Point-of-Commerce for retailers, manufacturers, and brands. Whether you’re an eCommerce veteran or just getting started, B2C or B2B, our solutions are designed to power the shopping experience – from first click to doorstep – and to scale with you as your business grows. For more information, visit kibocommerce.com