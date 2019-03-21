Toronto’s REDLAB Chooses Qumulo File Storage for VFX

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qumulo, the pioneer of hybrid cloud file storage, today announced that REDLAB, a full-service post-production facility, has chosen Qumulo’s storage to support its visual effects (VFX) services.

“Storage is a critical asset for rapidly-growing post-production companies like ours. Qumulo alone was able to provide us with real-time analytics about our data and how it’s being used. Other commodity solutions were short-sighted and didn’t provide the insight needed to help us grow our business,” said Conner Stirling, REDLAB’s VFX production coordinator.

Based in Toronto, REDLAB serves media and entertainment clients working on digital projects that span commercial work, episodic programming and feature films. While REDLAB has offered VFX services since its inception, its commitment to growing the department and investing in innovative technologies like Qumulo has cemented VFX as a core service offering.

“As we continue to take on more VFX projects, it quickly became evident that we needed a storage solution that could meet the performance and scalability requirements involved with that work,” said William Garrett, VFX Supervisor for REDLAB. “Many of our clients are producing high-definition streaming video, often in 6K or 8K resolution, so this will help us better serve their needs today and in the future.”

Finding smart new ways of tackling challenges helps REDLAB differentiate itself from competitors. Qumulo’s massive scalability allows REDLAB to stay focused on serving its customers and not worrying about the performance of its file storage solution.

“Artisan businesses like REDLAB want to devote their time and resources to building innovative content for their customers, not babysitting legacy infrastructure. At Qumulo, we’re proud to partner with REDLAB and provide them with an elegant, simple-to-use solution that helps them produce more creative and delightful results for their customers,” said Bill Richter, president and CEO of Qumulo.

Qumulo hybrid cloud storage will also play a role in helping REDLAB to continue expanding its business and better serve its clients’ needs. REDLAB is currently working on developing new workflows and processes around how its tool sets can connect to and leverage Qumulo storage using Qumulo’s REST API.

