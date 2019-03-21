ER-Telecom Holding Selects Netcracker’s Digital BSS to Reduce Time-to-Market for B2B Services

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that ER-Telecom Holding has selected Netcracker’s Digital BSS as part of its digital transformation. ER-Telecom Holding will use Netcracker’s BSS suite to reduce time-to-market for new products, centralize and consolidate core processes and systems, and improve customer experience by creating an ecosystem of compelling digital products and services.

ER-Telecom Holding selected Netcracker’s Digital BSS, comprised of Digital Marketplace, Customer Channel Management, Sales & Marketing Management, Customer & Partner Management, Revenue Management, Product Management and Hybrid Service & Resource Management offerings.

Netcracker’s solutions will enable ER-Telecom Holding to replace disparate and distributed BSS solutions that operate as separate systems with a single platform, simplifying and standardizing the configuration and billing processes across the organization. Similarly, Netcracker’s Digital Marketplace will help improve customer experience by reducing time-to-market for new digital business services, enabling self-service channels and allowing ER-Telecom Holding to offer a broader set of services comprised of its own offerings as well as those from partners.

“We selected Netcracker’s digital enablement solution because of its industry-proven ability to deliver the capabilities that companies like us need in order to evolve into digital service providers,” said Elena Ventslavovich, Director for B2B Business at ER-Telecom Holding. “We look forward to growing our partnership with Netcracker as we evolve our systems to provide the best possible customer experience.”

“The need for operators to become digital service providers is more real today than ever, and bringing core systems into the next generation is one of the foundational pillars of that critical transformation,” said Sylvain Seignour, Chief Customer Officer at Netcracker. “We are excited to work with ER-Telecom and find innovative ways to help it evolve into a next-generation service provider.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

About ER-Telecom Holding

“ER-Telecom Holding” is a leading Russian telecom services provider operating since 2001. It delivers a wide array of telecom services through a single touchpoint: broadband Internet, Wi-Fi, VPN, TV, telephony, IoT and Video surveillance services. ER-Telecom delivers services to mass market customers.

The operator is in the list of the top 10 telecommunication companies in Russia. Based on the data received from independent analytics, ER-Telecom is #2 among national internet providers in terms of the number of served customers and #3 among operators of paid TV. ER-Telecom has the longest-distance backbone network in the country. Covering 2/3 of the Russian Federation, it serves more than 13 million households.

The holding provides telecommunication services under the brands “Dom.ru,” “Dom.ru Business,” “Enforta,” “Digital City.” The company operates in 567 cities in Russia, in 57 of them there are service sales centers “Dom.ru.”