Securities America Recruits Syntegra Private Wealth Group, a St. Louis-Area Group of Hybrid Advisors with $459 Million in Total Client Assets

LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK), announced today that it has successfully recruited Syntegra Private Wealth Group, a group of six hybrid advisors with $459 million in total client assets, to join Securities America and its Arbor Point Advisors platform.

Arbor Point Advisors is Securities America’s second multi-custodial, corporate RIA. Arbor Point provides independent advisors with comprehensive technology, compliance and business growth support.

Gregg Johnson, Securities America’s executive vice president of branch office development and acquisitions, said, “Syntegra has a proven track record of going the extra mile for its clients. As the group searched for a new platform, they sought a partner with a strong culture and robust infrastructure to help them take the next step in their ongoing growth story. With our unique combination of a high-touch, friendly approach to meeting advisors’ needs alongside our excellent technology platform, backed by the resources and strength of our parent company, Ladenburg Thalmann, Securities America is pleased to serve as that partner.”

Headed by CEO Thomas A. Burke, Syntegra focuses on providing wealth management and tax services to its clients. The firm has three offices in the St. Louis area, in Chesterfield, St. Charles and Troy, and offers clients guidance in investment management, life insurance, tax, retirement and estate planning.

Mr. Burke said, “Our first priority is helping our clients to reach their financial goals, allowing them to pursue a life that reflects their values and dreams – today, tomorrow and well into the future. In Securities America, we’ve found a partner that can help us scale up our offerings and support our growth. At the end of the day, we’re focused on serving our clients better and helping them live their best lives, prepare for the unexpected and leave a legacy – and our affiliation with Securities America positions us to accomplish these goals.”

Mr. Johnson concluded, “We are laser-focused on helping advisors achieve real growth by empowering them to build practices that provide value for their clients and meet their expectations in terms of quality of life for themselves and their teams. We’re strong believers that big numbers don’t matter if they don’t add up to greater satisfaction and success, and we look forward to helping Syntegra Private Wealth Group progress toward those goals.”

About Securities America

Securities America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK), is one of the nation’s largest independent advisory and brokerage firms, with more than 2,580 independent advisors and more than $93 billion in client assets as of Sept. 30, 2018.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., member FINRA / SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Securities America Advisors, Inc. and / or Arbor Point Advisors, LLC. Securities America and Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. are separate entities from all other entities named.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE American: LTS, LTS PrA, LTSL, LTSF, LTSK) is a publicly-traded diversified financial services company based in Miami, Florida. Ladenburg’s subsidiaries include industry-leading independent advisory and brokerage (IAB) firms Securities America, Triad Advisors, Securities Service Network, Investacorp and KMS Financial Services, as well as Premier Trust, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Highland Capital Brokerage, a leading independent life insurance brokerage company and full-service annuity processing and marketing company, and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., an investment bank which has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for over 135 years. The company is committed to investing in the growth of its subsidiaries while respecting and maintaining their individual business identities, cultures, and leadership. For more information, please visit www.ladenburg.com.

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Ladenburg Thalmann's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include those set forth in Ladenburg Thalmann's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other factors detailed from time to time in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Ladenburg Thalmann's quarterly revenue and profits can fluctuate materially depending on many factors, including the number, size and timing of completed offerings and other transactions. Accordingly, Ladenburg Thalmann's revenue and profits in any particular quarter may not be indicative of future results. Ladenburg Thalmann is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.