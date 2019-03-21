Tommy Hilfiger Calls on Social Entrepreneurs to Take on the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], is pleased to announce that year two applications for the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge are now open. The global program aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses developing solutions that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion. After a successful first year, the company is excited to continue to work on identifying opportunities that support the advancement of the fashion industry.

“ The first chapter of this global initiative was an inspiring journey that put a spotlight on incredible ideas that could change the lives of people through a more positive and inclusive fashion landscape,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “ Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge we continue to mentor and support social entrepreneurs who are putting their heart and soul into addressing issues they strongly believe in. This celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and determined optimism at the heart of our brand DNA.”

Interested businesses are invited to submit project proposals that focus on inclusive fashion. Over a multi-stage four-month process, applicants will be narrowed down to six finalists who will be invited to develop their project plans with the support of a team of dedicated Tommy Hilfiger subject-matter experts at the Campus of the Future in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. They will pitch their finalized concepts at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Final Event in early 2020, where a prestigious jury panel will award €150,000 among two winners to support their ventures. The winners will also receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger’s experts globally as well as INSEAD experts, in addition to a place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP). An additional €10,000 will be awarded to the finalist who wins the “Audience Favorite Vote”.

The Final Event of the first Challenge took place in January 2019, with an expert celebrity Jury Panel that included Mr. Tommy Hilfiger; model and activist, Arizona Muse; CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Daniel Grieder; CFO and COO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, Martijn Hagman; Founding Partner, Social Impact Venture, Willemijn Verloop; Full Professor and Chair of Social Entrepreneurship at Católica-Lisbon and visiting Professor at INSEAD, Filipe Santos; and Managing Director, Fashion for Good, Katrin Ley. A total of €210,000 was awarded by the Jury Panel among the three winners, including Selina Wamucii, doctHERs and Auf Augenhoehe.

Tommy Hilfiger’s mission is to be one of the leading sustainable designer lifestyle companies through how it creates its product, manages its operations, and connects with its communities and stakeholders. More information about Tommy Hilfiger’s sustainable evolution can be found on: http://global.tommy.com/int/en/about/corporate-responsibility/16

Applications are open from March 21, 2019 to May 12, 2019 and can be submitted here.

More information about the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, including how to apply, is available here: http://global.tommy.com/int/en/about/corporate-responsibility/16

Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, #FashionFrontierChallenge, #MakeNewPossible and @TommyHilfiger.

