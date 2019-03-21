Friendly’s Appoints New Agency Roster as Strategic Repositioning Efforts Accelerate

WILBRAHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Friendly’s Restaurants has appointed three new agencies of record as part of its efforts to reinvigorate the beloved community-oriented brand as consumer dynamics and the restaurant marketplace continue to evolve.

The group of agencies hired to create and execute a 360-degree rebranding campaign alongside incumbent agency Cam Media, a Boston area integrated media buying service, are: The Fantastical, a Boston-based advertising agency; HYFN, a Boston-based digital and creative agency; and LAK Public Relations, a New York-based strategic communications firm.

“While the Friendly’s brand has long enjoyed a special place in the hearts of consumers, our charge is to infuse a new energy so that it not only remains relevant with existing audiences but also resonates with new generations of patrons,” said George Michel, Chief Executive Officer, FIC Restaurants Inc. “This outstanding group of agency partners brings significant experience working with brands during transformational periods. I’m deeply encouraged by the level of enthusiasm and expertise each brings, especially on a collective, collaborative level.”

Friendly’s expects to unveil a new campaign this Spring to showcase a series of revamped and deliciously fun new items.

About FIC Restaurants, Inc.:

FIC Restaurants, Inc. is a restaurant company that operates under an iconic brand name (Friendly’s), serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in friendly, full service restaurants. Together with its franchisees, the company has system-wide sales of over $250 million. For over 80 years, Friendly’s restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering every day value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. For the future, Friendly’s has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, catering, delivery and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information please visit www.friendlys.com.