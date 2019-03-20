Frelii Enters Strategic Agreement to Advance Cutting-edge Genomic Science and Applications

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company") today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NewPath Health Care Solutions, Inc. of Ontario, Canada; Mercator Biologic, Inc. of Centerville, Utah; and True DNA Story, LLC of Centerville, Utah. The purpose of the MOU is to strategically explore the full capabilities of each company to identify synergies and opportunities in order to leverage the unique skillsets of the collective.

The intention of the MOU is to build a cooperative venture capable of leveraging the strengths of each company to enhance and further the science of genetics, markets and potential clients’ quality of life. It also includes mutual cooperation in expanding and improving on the established product portfolios and future plans.

“The four companies that are a part of the agreement have each developed technologies, methodologies, processes and solutions that are unique and powerful and lend themselves to game-changing collaborations and innovations,” said Ian Jenkins, CEO of Frelii Inc. “Frelii will offer its highly advanced artificial-intelligence-based technology platform to the group, and also benefit from their technology and expertise to further our corporate growth and market objectives. By working together, we will collectively continue to outpace competitors and more rapidly advance the science and real-world practicality of leveraging genetic data for the good of humanity.”

The parties in the MOU also have agreed that there is an opportunity to participate in a pilot research initiative which is of mutual interest and may present an opportunity for each entity to validate its technology and provide a means to significantly advance each other’s commercial capabilities. If enacted, this initiative will be finalized in a statement of work that will define the phases of the initiative and the roles of each participant.

About Frelii Inc.

Frelii Inc. is a medical technology company that uses gene sequencing and artificial intelligence to determine risk and lifestyle modifications. Its technology analyzes the most comprehensive markers (60,000,000+) on the market to date. Frelii’s technology generates accurate and profoundly valuable insight into DNA. It opens opportunities never before realized in health care, precision medicine, insurance, corporate wellness as well as personal health and risk identification. For more information, please visit www.frelii.com. Frelii (OTCQB: FRLI) trades on the #OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

