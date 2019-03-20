Allied Esports and Newegg Ink Long-Term Marketing Agreement

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company, and Newegg, the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America with a global reach into more than 50 countries, today announced a multiyear marketing agreement designating Newegg as a founding partner and official e-commerce partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.

Under this agreement, Newegg branding will be displayed prominently throughout HyperX Esports Arena, as well as on the venue’s official website, social channels and live streams. Allied Esports and Newegg will develop and host co-branded events twice each year at the arena.

Newegg will also create interactive retail locations throughout the venue where customers and guests can test out the latest gaming gear. All products on display will feature an option whereby customers can scan a code with their mobile devices to learn more about the products or purchase them on Newegg’s mobile app.

“Gamers and fans from around the world who visit HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas expect first-class experiences and services, and Newegg will undoubtedly play a major role in both moving forward,” said Simon Temperley, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of Allied Esports. “We look forward to joining forces with Newegg to create amazing, engaging events and content that continues to cement Las Vegas as the center of the esports ecosystem.”

The agreement announced today is the latest in a series of investments Newegg is making in esports. Last month, the company entered into a marketing partnership with Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) to support the CLG Fortnite team’s events at Madison Square Garden in New York. In aggregate, Newegg now has a major stake in esports events in both the Eastern and Western United States.

“Newegg is going all-in with esports, and we’re making sure fans get to enjoy cool events at iconic venues in Las Vegas and New York,” said Mitesh Patel, VP Marketing at Newegg. “Our partnerships with CLG and Allied Esports place Newegg at the epicenter of the esports movement, where we can help any fan ‘Game Like a Pro.’”

Event details will be announced at a later date. For more information, fans can follow @AlliedEsports and @HyperXESALV and visit AlliedEsports.gg, and follow Newegg on Facebook and Twitter and go to www.newegg.com.

Premier Partnerships assisted Allied Esports in brokering the deal.

About Allied Esports

Named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2019, Allied Esports is a premier esports entertainment company with a global network of dedicated esports properties and content production facilities. Its mission is to connect players, streamers and fans via integrated arenas and mobile esports trucks around the world that serve as both gaming battlegrounds and every day content generation hubs. Allied Esports is a subsidiary of Ourgame International (SEHK:899), owner of WPT Enterprises, Inc., the operator of The World Poker Tour®. Ourgame has entered into an agreement with Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BRAC) to combine, and once all applicable shareholder and regulatory consents have been obtained, and the other conditions to closing have been satisfied, Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour to form Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

Through direct operation and affiliate relationships via the Allied Esports Property Network, the first esports venue affiliate program available to partners looking to open new esports facilities around the world, Allied Esports locations currently include 11 properties in the top three esports markets across the globe: North America’s HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, HyperX Esports Truck “Big Meta,” Esports Arena Orange County and Esports Arena Oakland; Europe’s HyperX Esports Truck “Big Betty” and HyperX Studio in Hamburg, Germany; and China’s Lianmeng Dianjing in Beijing, Lianmeng Dianjing SEG Arena in Shenzhen, Lianmeng Dianjing Tianjin Arena, Lianmeng Dianjing Gui’an Arena and Lianmeng Dianjing LGD Gaming Hangzhou Arena. The Allied Esports Property Network’s 12th property, run by Fortress Esports, is expected to open in Melbourne, Australia in 2019. For more information about Allied Esports visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach into more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its more than 36 million registered users a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.newegg.com.

About Premier Partnerships

Premier Partnerships is a nationally recognized sponsorship sales and advisory firm specializing in the development and execution of customized naming rights and commercial sales strategies for top tier facilities, sports and entertainment destinations, league and team properties, and municipal programs. Founded in 2003 to provide experienced, focused, passionate and results driven commercial sales solutions, Premier has created thousands of mutually beneficial business partnerships. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York and Chicago, Premier has been honored as Sports Business Journal’s Best in Property Consulting, Sales and Client Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may relate to the proposed transaction between Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. and Ourgame International Holdings Limited (the “Proposed Transaction”) and any other statements relating to future results, strategy and plans of Black Ridge and Ourgame (including certain projections and business trends, and statements which may be identiﬁed by the use of the words “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “estimated”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “projects”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”). Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management of Black Ridge or Ourgame, as the case may be, as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Ourgame, these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, its revenues and operating performance, general economic conditions, industry trends, legislation or regulatory requirements affecting the business in which it is engaged, management of growth, its business strategy and plans, the result of future ﬁnancing efforts and its dependence on key personnel. For Black Ridge, factors include, but are not limited to, the successful combination of Black Ridge with Ourgame’s business, amount of redemptions, the ability to retain key personnel and the ability to achieve stockholder and regulatory approvals and to successfully close the Proposed Transaction. Additional information on these and other factors that may cause actual results and Black Ridge’s performance to differ materially is included in Black Ridge’s periodic reports ﬁled with the SEC, including but not limited to Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent Forms 10-Q. Copies may be obtained by contacting Black Ridge or the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Black Ridge undertakes no obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell or purchase, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, nor is it a solicitation of any vote, consent, or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with the Proposed Transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Participants in Solicitation

Black Ridge and Ourgame, and their respective directors and executive ofﬁcers, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Black Ridge stockholders in respect of the Proposed Transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Black Ridge is set forth in Black Ridge’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. Information about the directors and executive ofﬁcers of Ourgame and more detailed information regarding the identity of all potential participants, and their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is set forth in Black Ridge’s proxy statement, when available. Investors may obtain additional information about the interests of such participants by reading such proxy statement on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.