Polyverse Partners with VidaNyx to Maximize Social Impact of Cybersecurity Technology

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polyverse Corporation, the leading cybersecurity company using Moving Target Defense (MTD) technologies to defend government and enterprise organizations from cyberattacks, today announced that it has partnered with VidaNyx to help Child Advocacy Centers protect sensitive information in legal cases involving victims of child abuse, sexual assault, and neglect.

When authorities suspect that a child has been abused, the child is brought to a Child Advocacy Center, where trained professionals interview the child safely and compassionately. Videotapes of these interviews are then used as evidence by law enforcement and the judicial system. Traditionally, the process for managing, controlling access, transcribing and storing video interviews has been entirely manual, presenting numerous challenges in storage, organization, and security, including unauthorized access.

Using cloud-based technology and 13 layers of security, VidaNyx processes, manages, and stores child forensic interviews, providing a comprehensive and secure management solution for Child Advocacy Centers. Polyverse provides the newest layer of security for VidaNyx’s platform: its Moving Target Defense technology, validated by the US Department of Defense, scrambles the operating system and randomizes the memory layout, creating a constantly changing attack surface that is extraordinarily difficult to infiltrate.

By harnessing the power of the cloud and a security platform supported by Polyverse’s technology, VidaNyx and Polyverse are creating a resilient cybersecurity solution for the child advocacy community that enables video evidence to be securely managed with a complete chain of custody to show who accessed it, when and where.

Alex Gounares, Polyverse Founder and CEO, said, “VidaNyx is addressing an important unmet need in the child advocacy community, and we are proud to partner with Luis and his team. At Polyverse, we are committed to solving the cybersecurity crisis, and one way we are doing that is by giving social impact organizations access to the same trusted cybersecurity solutions that global enterprises, the Department of Defense and governments have. While the child advocacy community has been the first social enterprise to benefit from this technology, we believe this model can be applied to many other social enterprises that are in need of better, stronger, security measures, and we look forward to building on our partnership to bring a new level of cyber-protection to communities and organizations around the world.”

Luis Salazar, Co-Founder, and CEO of VidaNyx, said, “When creating Public Interest Technology, we should be able to use the same state-of-the-art technology available for the private sector and military operations. Adding Polyverse to our cloud-based video management system as a 13th layer of security is a game changer for our platform. The additional protection that this advanced technology offers gives our users peace of mind that their sensitive information will not fall into the wrong hands. We appreciate Polyverse’s commitment to protecting some of the most vulnerable members of society.”

About Polyverse:

Polyverse Corporation is a cybersecurity company using its revolutionary Moving Target Defense technology to defend global enterprises and governments against the most devastating zero-day cyberattacks. Its technology has been validated by the U.S. Department of Defense to mitigate against zero-day memory exploits. Polyverse’s turnkey solution installs in minutes and works with existing systems without changing performance or IT processes. Founded in 2015, Polyverse is led by founder and CEO Alex Gounares. Visit our website, read our blog and follow us on Twitter @polyverse_io.

About VidaNyx:

VidaNyx LLC is a sustainable social enterprise that delivers a cloud-based video management solution (SaaS) for child advocacy centers. It uses state-of-the-art technology to process, manage, and store child forensic interviews, using 13 layers of security to protect against unauthorized access. Incubated at Giving Tech Labs, VidaNyx was founded in 2018 and is led by co-founders Shelly Cano Kurtz and Luis Salazar. For more information on VidaNyx, visit www.vidanyx.com and follow us @VidaNyx on LinkedIn.