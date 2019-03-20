Balfour Beatty Joint Venture Breaks Ground on $4.9 Billion Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Balfour Beatty and its LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) joint venture team recently broke ground on the Los Angeles International Airport’s (LAX) Automated People Mover (APM) project for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA). Scheduled for completion in 2023, the LINXS team will design, build, finance, operate and maintain the $4.9 billion project over the next 30 years.

The LINXS team is comprised of Balfour Beatty, Fluor, ACS Infrastructure Development, Bombardier Transportation, Dragados USA, Flatiron and Hochtief PPP Solutions. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the groundbreaking, along with LAWA officials and many other distinguished guests.

“We’re proud to kick off construction of this transformative transportation project for the Los Angeles World Airports in partnership with the LINXS joint venture team,” said John Rempe, PE, president and chief executive officer of Balfour Beatty’s civil construction operations in the United States. “The Automated People Mover at LAX will play a key role in reshaping the way travelers from around the world access the country’s busiest origin and destination airport well into the future.”

LINXS has been working on the pre-construction phase of the project over the past year. As a key component of LAWA’s Landside Access Modernization Program, the APM will be a 2.25-mile, above ground airport transport system connecting LAX passengers with the airline terminals, a new centralized rental car facility, new pickup and drop-off locations with parking facilities, and Metro’s regional transit system.

Once completed, travelers will enjoy a transportation system comprised of six APM stations that operates up to nine trains simultaneously as well as the APM maintenance facility and various parking garages. Pedestrian access will be enhanced by moving walkways to the terminals and parking garages.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation’s largest contractors, Balfour Beatty is the No. 6 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.