Voices.com and Jargon Partner to Localize Alexa Skills

LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voices.com, the online marketplace where brand managers and marketers discover, audition and hire professional voice actors has partnered with Jargon.com, the leading conversation platform for voice assistant applications. Bringing Jargon’s ability to localize voice applications together with Voices.com’s offering of the deepest and most diverse marketplace for voice actors, this partnership will enable the two companies to assist brands in solving their voice application localization issues.

Organizations who have seen initial success with their voice applications for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant quickly evaluate their options to further improve and expand their reach. Brand managers who require diverse voices may be unfamiliar with hiring voice actors, and subsequently may not know where to turn. Similarly, translating and localizing voice applications can be challenging because of the conversational nature of the content.

Two options for brands to enrich the end-user experience of their voice assistant application are to add personality with a human voice actor - as opposed to the default synthetic voice - or to localize the content in order to appeal to global users.

Just one example of a significant opportunity for marketers, is that in the US it is estimated that 13% of the population, or over 41 million citizens, are native Spanish speakers. Following current estimates that half of the U.S population has a smart speaker in their home, there is a potential estimated 21 million Spanish-speaking Americans who may own smart speakers. Brands now have a promising option to extend their existing application into other languages and, consequently, expand into new geographies.

“We’ve witnessed the demand for Alexa Skills recorded by voice actors rise dramatically in the last year. Progressive brands are exploring voice as a channel that will complement search, social, mobile and video. Now that smartphones come with a digital assistant baked in, and with more than 100M Amazon Alexa devices in people’s homes, it’s fair to say that the era of voice has arrived,” says Voices.com Co-Founder and CEO David Ciccarelli.

“Jargon enables voice applications to manage their content and reach global users on platforms like Alexa and Google Assistant” says Milkana Brace, Founder and CEO of Jargon. “Through our partnership with Voices.com, we are excited to offer a holistic solution to brands that are looking to expand their voice applications internationally, supporting both pre-recorded audio and text-to-speech content.”

About Voices.com

Founded in 2005, Voices.com is the largest global online marketplace for audio and voice products and services, and is comprised of more than half a million business clients and voice actors. Its flagship website, https://www.voices.com, records approximately two million unique visitors annually and has enabled over 300,000 transactions to date. Headquartered in London, Canada, the Company employs more than 120 people and has clients and voice talent in 160 countries.

About Jargon

Jargon enables voice applications on platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to structure, manage, and optimize their content. Jargon is based in Seattle, WA and is a graduate of the Alexa Accelerator ’18.