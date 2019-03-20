CURE Media Group Adds the Prostate Cancer Foundation to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURE Media Group, which reaches over 1 million patients, survivors and caregivers across an industry-leading multimedia platform devoted solely to cancer updates, research and education, has added the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

“PCF works hard to fund and accelerate research for prostate cancer while raising awareness in the community,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of CURE Media Group. “We are proud to partner with them and work together to improve the lives of those diagnosed with prostate cancer.”

PCF is the top philanthropic organization funding and accelerating prostate cancer research in the world. The foundation has raised more than $765 million and provided funding to more than 2,000 research programs at more than 210 cancer centers and universities. Its global research enterprise extends to 22 countries and funds a robust research portfolio. In addition to fundraising for research programs, PCF increases awareness of prostate cancer and lobbies for government research funds for prostate cancer research.

“We are pleased to partner with Cure Media Group to launch a Prostate Cancer Foundation page on their advocacy hub where many people go to seek disease specific information,” said Christine Jones, COO, PCF. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide more people with best-in-class resources that can make a significant impact on the lives of prostate cancer patients, their families and caregivers.”

The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations and medical institutions fostering collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with PCF to share content and raise awareness of prostate cancer. The SAP program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the ultimate goal of improving patient care.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as “CURE Connections®”; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com, and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is part of the Cranbury, New Jersey-based MJH Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com and http://www.mjhassoc.com.