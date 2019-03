宝洁制定新目标，向全世界需要的家庭提供250亿升清洁饮用水

Since the program launched in 2004, P&G has worked closely with a network of more than 150 partners to raise awareness of the global water crisis and provide water to families in more than 90 countries through a simple purification process invented by a P&G laundry scientist. With just one packet, a bucket, a stick and a clean cloth, 10 liters of dirty, potentially deadly, water can be turned into clean, drinkable water in only 30 minutes.